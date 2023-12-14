Rio Tinto caught in the middle of a war between Australian mining dynasties

Rio Tinto has been dragged into a high-profile lawsuit pitting the billionaire descendants of Australia’s mining pioneers against each other.

Lawyers for an Anglo-Australian firm are seeking to block claims to billions of dollars in iron ore royalties from discoveries made in the 1950s and 1960s in the state Supreme Court.

The bitter row centers on the Hope Downs complex in the Pilbara region, four open-pit iron mines jointly owned by Rio’s Hammersley Iron subsidiary and Hancock Prospecting since they went into partnership in 2005.

Hancock is run and controlled by Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person. Whose estimated value is £17.8 billion.

He took over following the death of his father Lang Hancock, a former asbestos miner who claimed to have discovered the world’s largest iron ore deposit in 1952 when he discovered it over the remote Pilbara region in the north-west. Had seen the rusty brown color of a valley while flying from. Australia.

In return for developing and operating the mines, named after Hancock’s second wife Hope, Rio Tinto receives half of the royalties since they became operational in 2007.

Now, some of Rio’s lucrative holdings are at risk as the wealthy heirs of those who left the Pilbara 70 years ago fight over the spoils.

Australia’s fourth richest woman, Angela Bennett, claims Rinehart defrauded her family company, Wright Prospecting, of royalties from the mine.

Wright Prospecting was founded by his father Peter Wright, a school friend of Lang Hancock who later helped him discover vast iron ore wealth.

It is demanding a 1.25 per cent share in royalties from the Hope Downs mines under an agreement with Hancock in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, the wealthy family of another former Hancock associate, engineer Don Rhodes, is also fighting for a 1.25 percent stake, stemming from a deal between the two men in 1969.

To further complicate matters, Gina Rinehart’s eldest children John Hancock and Bianca Rinehart, along with Hancock Prospecting, are co-defendants in the civil lawsuit.

He claims that his mother stole the mining assets from him, meaning that the royalties being claimed by Right Prospecting and DFD Roads are entirely his.

Bianca and John, whose stake in the family empire is already worth more than £1 billion, claim the estate, including Hope Downs, was left to them in a family trust by their grandfather Lang.

When she died in 1992, he alleged that his mother secretly transferred the property to Hancock Prospecting, which he then took over.

Gina Rinehart’s lawyers argue that she was merely righting her father’s mistakes.

He claims he confessed on his deathbed

He claimed he had illegally transferred assets from the family company, including jewelery and a private jet, to his new Filipina wife and former maid Rose Porteous to help fund his extravagant lifestyle.

Rift: Rinehart, who is worth an estimated £17.8bn, is estranged from children Bianca Rinehart and John Hancock.

Rinehart despised his stepmother so much that he attempted to disinherit her, and later accused her of orchestrating his father’s death at the age of 82.

A coronial inquest later acquitted Porteous of murder in 2002.

Legal battle: Rose Porteous, the Filipina wife and former maid of Hancock Prospecting founder Lang Hancock

Old letters revealed during the civil trial revealed that he had branded Porteous – who was 40 years younger than his father – as an ‘oriental concubine’ and a ‘whore’ who was planning to get his hands on the family fortune. Was trying.

These abuses would create a rift between him and his father, who ousted him from the company board.

Rio Tinto has been a spectator in the massively epic civil trial, which has occupied Western Australia’s highest court since late July and concluded on Thursday.

A decision is not expected until next year.

Rio’s senior lawyer Grant Donaldson persuaded the judge to close the court to the public on the final day, arguing that the matters to be discussed were commercially confidential.

Earlier in the trial it had emerged that the FTSE 100 firm had negotiated an agreement in 2005 that shared any liability for any future claims with Hancock Prospecting, but in this case Hancock and Gina Rinehart There is likely to be a cap on its payout if it loses.

Rio has declined to go into details of the deal, but played down its potential losses. The Hope Downs mines exported about 49 million tonnes of iron ore last year.

Based on today’s iron ore price, half of Rio’s share would have generated revenues of more than £2.5 billion.

Analysis carried out for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper this year revealed that both Rio and Hancock Prospecting could be on the hook for £620 million if Wright Prospecting and DFD win the Rhodes case.

This is based on it being awarded a 1.25 per cent stake including interest since first production of iron ore from Hope Downs in 2007.

Rio has described as ‘incorrect’ the idea that he could be liable for this amount.

A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘This liability only arises if the court ultimately finds that Wright and/or DFD Rhodes are entitled to royalties in the main proceedings.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk