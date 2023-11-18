Ringwood business at center of viral debate over treatment of dogs

A Passaic County dog ​​day care center is under fire for its partnership with a trainer who some have accused of using cruel and harmful practices on dogs.

Westbrook Pet Resort, located in Ringwood, was the subject of a video posted Thursday by animal trainer Jack George, who has nearly 3.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The video criticized the center’s partnership with another dog trainer, Augusto DeOliveira, known as “The Dog Daddy,” who visited the facility for a training session last weekend.

George’s video showed footage of “completely unprofessional, unnecessary, rude behavior with the dogs” by DeOliveira at Westbrook. He also blamed the Center for “doubling down” on the partnership by sharing a Facebook post announcing another session on April 20.

Westbrook Pet Resort at Ringwood

“I urge the citizens of Ringwood and surrounding areas of New Jersey to stand up against this problematic establishment,” George said in the video. “By boycotting these practices and raising awareness about them, you send a clear message that abusive training practices have no place in modern society.”

Westbrook did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

DeOliveira, who herself has more than 3 million YouTube subscribers, in a video called George an “extremist” who selectively edits Dog Daddy clips to mislead his own followers. He spoke about his experience helping aggressive dogs that other trainers cannot control and whose owners are desperate to improve their behavior.

ringwood nj Why NJ’s Superintendent of the Year may now lose his job in Ringwood?

“This person is manipulating the general public by distorting my videos to make them look like something else, to make it seem like something they’re not,” DeOliveira said in her video. “And it is creating a huge problem for the dog community, putting dog trainers at risk and putting the lives of the dogs at risk.”

DeOliveira told NorthJersey.com on Friday that the positive reaction from attendees last week prompted the owner to invite him back for another training session. He says his training methods are safe and effective.

“If you don’t have a dog and you’re not dealing with any serious behavioral issues that are really negatively impacting your life, you can easily form an opinion,” DeOliveira said. “You love dogs, and it looks a certain way, but people who are really desperate for help for their dogs look at me completely differently.”

However, George wants people to know that this type of training can be a safety and health risk for both the dogs and the public.

“When you treat dogs the way you treat a person, you increase the likelihood of aggression in the future,” he said. “Instead of finding the cause of bad or aggressive behavior, it’s just being patched up like putting a Band-Aid on a broken bone.”

NJ news How much does the average New Jersey resident make in a year? NJ jobs details

The controversy led to a flood of negative reviews on Westbrook Pet Resort’s Yelp page last week, causing Yelp to temporarily disable comments.

One review reads, “I am absolutely amazed that this facility hosted The Dog Daddy for a ‘training’ seminar.” “Any facility that supports these abusive techniques towards dogs in the name of training should be avoided at all costs!”

Similar comments have appeared on Westbrook’s Facebook page and George’s video has garnered a lot of attention, with over 9,000 views.

George said, “When you see someone like Westbrook disregard this and pose a threat to the health and public safety of the citizens of New Jersey, we feel strongly that he needs to be held accountable as publicly as possible.” Needed.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dog daddy’s visit to Ringwood NJ business sparks treatment debate

Source: www.bing.com