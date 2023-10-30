Ringgit bulls eye central bank support as neighbors rate hike

(Bloomberg) — Investors in the Malaysian ringgit are hoping the country’s central bank will step in to support the currency as it trades at its weakest level since 1998.

That puts Bank Negara Malaysia’s policy decision on Thursday into focus, especially after authorities in Indonesia and the Philippines recently raised interest rates to support their currencies. While Bloomberg Economics expects no change in BNM’s policy rate, some analysts expect the central bank to announce other measures to boost the ringgit.

“There may be some concern in suggesting that BNM is tracking ringgit moves too far from fundamentals and in a speculative manner,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. He said BNM may also impose some temporary limits on FX positioning and incentives for foreign currency deposits and inward investment.

The Malaysian ringgit has fallen about 8% against the dollar this year. BNM has kept its key rate at 3% since July, putting it at a record discount relative to the upper bound on the fed funds rate, which made it less attractive for dollar-denominated investors to buy ringgit-denominated assets Is.

According to Tamara Henderson, Southeast Asia economist at Bloomberg Economics, for Malaysia “several factors favor stability, including inflation that is close to the long-term average.” “A hike is unlikely to alter ringgit sentiment. However, this will increase headwinds to growth from tight fiscal policy and weak global demand.

Still, with the ringgit at an all-time low, a rate hike cannot be ruled out, Henderson said. Malaysia’s currency fell to 4.7958 per dollar last week, its weakest in more than 25 years. A breach of the 1998 low of 4.8850 per dollar would take it to the lowest level on record. On Friday it closed at 4.7782.

United Overseas Bank said in a note that another 25-basis-point rate hike would not be enough to narrow the interest rate gap with the US and boost confidence in the ringgit, with the current policy gap at 250 basis points.

The Southeast Asian country’s currency is also facing a slump in its biggest trading partner China, as exports declined for seven consecutive months through September.

BNM is already tightening liquidity by selling bills to support the currency and the country’s interbank rate hit its highest level since February. BNM Governor Abdul Rashid Gafoor said last week that Malaysia’s central bank is committed to ensuring that the ringgit adjusts in an orderly manner and continues to facilitate businesses.

According to a note from Bank of America, “BNM may continue to rely on a combination of intervention and window guidance to enhance the conversion of export earnings and reduce capital outflows.” The bank believes that the ringgit will fall to 4.90 per dollar by the end of the year.

