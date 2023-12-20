Rimmel London ad banned because it said girls needed makeup in school to succeed

An ad for Rimmel London has been banned for “highlighting young girls’ insecurities about their appearance”, stating that wearing makeup to school is necessary to succeed.

The Facebook ad, seen on September 9, read: “Get ready to rock this back-to-school season. Get 25% off Multi-Tasker Concealers and other Rimmel favorites…”

The post included a video of 25-year-old influencer Lana Jenkins applying makeup, with the caption further reading: “25% off Rimmel back to school.”

Two people complained that the ad was irresponsible for including the text “Get ready to rock this back-to-school season”, which played on the insecurities of young girls by implying that they were in trouble with the new The only time she felt ready for the school year was when she wore makeup. ,

Coty UK, trading as Rimmel London, said the ad was part of its “Back to School” campaign, but did not “in any way” suggest a need to wear makeup, and instead targeted women aged 18 to 35. Targeted women of age who were interested in cosmetics. Beauty, Fashion and Makeup.

It says the words “Get ready to rock this back-to-school season” are aimed to inspire and boost the confidence of young girls rather than prey on their insecurities.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the ad’s vibrant pink color scheme, along with books and star emojis and the fluffy pink pen held by Jenkins in the video, would be interpreted as the term “back-to-school season”. The audience is referring to the time of year when students return to senior school or sixth form college after the summer vacation, and will appeal to them.

The ASA said: “We considered that the use of the word ‘slay’ in the ‘Get ready to rock this back-to-school season’ claim implies that girls or young women are more likely to succeed or perform well. Chances were when they went back to school they wore makeup, in this case it’s concealer and contouring products.

“We recognized that the ad had an impact on young girls’ insecurities about their appearance and so we concluded that it was irresponsible.”

The ASA ruled that the ad should not appear again, saying: “We told Coty UK, trading as Rimmel London, that they should not play on the insecurities of young girls by telling them that they have to wear makeup to school in order to succeed. Is necessary. “

Coty UK has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com