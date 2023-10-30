Rihanna’s London home sold to Chinese buyer for £27.5 million

Rihanna’s former St John’s Wood home (Savills Aston Chase)

The eight-bedroom St John’s Wood mansion best known as Rihanna’s London home has been sold to a Chinese buyer for £27.5 million.

The white stucco double-fronted villa was the Barbadian pop icon’s home for two and a half years while she was in London between 2018 and 2020.

The 35-year-old singing superstar paid £18,000 a week rent for the home during her “London years” when she was dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel and from where she posted an orange Sainsbury’s “Bag for Life” on Instagram ” background.

The 6,332-square-foot home on St John’s Wood Park had been on the market since 2021, when its original asking price was £32 million. The house opens onto a 21-foot terrace that overlooks a 126-foot-long and 130-foot-wide rear garden.

It is planning consent for an extension to create a 16,000 sq ft residence including a health spa with swimming pool, sauna, steam room and beauty treatment rooms.

Mark Pollock, co-founding director at Aston Chase, the agent handling the sale with Savills, said: “This sale is indicative of the increased demand from Chinese buyers for super-prime homes in London.

“The inability to travel during the pandemic has resulted in many wealthy Chinese and Hong Kong residents prioritizing a ‘Plan B’ in the event of another force majeure event leading to the Chinese government restricting movement.”

The house was built in 1844 by local builder William Holme Twentyman for De Beers diamond magnate Daniel Francis. It was designed by architect John Shaw Jr.

Stephen Lindsay, head of Savills, North London and St John’s Wood office, said: “This is a very special house, the only one of Royal Architect John Shaw’s original villas on St John Shaw’s Park to survive into the twenty-first century.

“The substantial price achieved strongly underlines the value and quality of this unique trophy home and the enduring appeal of St John’s Wood among buyers in the UK and around the world.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com