Rihanna can “talk” about her influences. Within a day of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance outfit hitting retail shelves, the now-iconic red jumpsuit designed by Loewe has sold out. The jumpsuit costs $2,900.

The fashion house announced on October 19 that they would be selling a “special edition release” of the red outfit she wore in February. In the coveted news, he shared a brief description on the features of the specific look.

“The cargo jumpsuit and trousers feature an array of useful details based on flight gear and the dynamic scenery of the halftime show,” Lowe said. The dress was available in black and red color options on their website. While the red edition sold out on the day it dropped, the black edition was in limited quantities before the collection was swiped from the online shop.

Within its website, in a page dedicated entirely to the dress, the brand revealed more details on the inner workings of the “Bold Red” dress.

At Loewe states, “Containing multiple layers and textures, the look’s bold red catsuit formed a sleek base in silk jersey, with a matching cotton canvas flight suit and a made-to-measure corset in sculptural leather.”

Rihanna stopped everyone during the big game as she made her big return to performing, receiving five Emmy nominations for her work. Not only with her much-awaited comeback, but also with the announcement of her second pregnancy, this outfit has now become recognizable forever. The new mother of two hit the stage in front of more than 121 million viewers as she showed off her baby bump in a suit.

The catsuit is now a symbol of the artist turned entrepreneur’s stage abilities while pregnant, as she originally stated how she wanted to capture the special moment for her son.

“When you become a mother, something happens where you feel like you can take over the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world,” he explained. People, “So, as scary as it was… there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this this year. This is important for representation. It’s important for my son to see this.”

For many who want to emulate the global pop star as a fashionista, or win a Halloween contest in couture, the jumpsuits are still available for individual sale in select Loewe stores around the world.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com