LONDON (AP) — Legal and human rights groups have filed a legal challenge in Britain’s High Court seeking to block Britain from granting licenses for arms exports to Israel, activists said Thursday.

Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq and the UK-based Global Legal Action Network said they came after the UK government repeatedly ignored their written requests to suspend arms sales to Israel following the deadly October 7 Hamas attack. Steps were taken, which started the current Israel-Hamas war. ,

Ahmed Abofoul, an international lawyer for al-Haq, claimed that Britain has a “legal and moral obligation” not to grant arms export licenses to governments that commit atrocities. There have been widespread claims of violations of international law by Hamas and Israeli forces since the war began.

Rights groups have long opposed British arms exports to Israel.

The Campaign Against Arms Trade non-profit group says British industry, namely BAE Systems, provides about 15% of the components in the F35 stealth fighter plane used by Israel.

The group alleges the jets were used in the latest bombardment of Gaza, which Israel launched in response to the October 7 attack, which was followed by a ground attack on the besieged territory. The group says the components, along with other military equipment, are exported under “open general export licenses” that lack transparency.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said Britain stands with Israel in its “darkest hour” as it wages war on Hamas following the Palestinian terror group’s October 7 attack.

Last month, Britain’s Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that Britain’s arms exports to Israel were “relatively small” when asked whether weapons sold by Britain were used in violation of international humanitarian law and the increasing Why have such sales not been suspended in view of the numbers? Death toll in Gaza.

Shapps said his government would not grant export licenses to any destination where applications did not meet its criteria.

“Our defense exports to Israel are relatively small – only 42 million pounds ($52 million) last year. They go through very strict standards before they export anything,” Shapps told lawmakers.

The Global Legal Action Network said it also filed a legal challenge against defense and security giant BAE Systems on Thursday.

Siobhan Allen, one of the lawyers acting for the group in the case, said, “Given that BAE is known to export components to Israel under these UK licenses, the ones we are challenging are There is a potentially interested party.”

Activists have protested outside BAE Systems factories across Britain in recent weeks, urging the company to end trade ties with Israel.

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

