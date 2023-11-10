‘Righteous’ donors who reject donations from fossil fuel companies face regulator’s wrath

Orlando Fraser, head of England’s charity regulator, criticizes charity’s ‘spirit of religious progressivism’ – Geoff Pugh

“Religious” charities have been told to stop rejecting donations from fossil fuel companies and people who do not share their world views.

Orlando Fraser, the head of England’s charity regulator, has condemned the “spirit of religious progressivism” shown by charity bosses who refuse to take money from charities they do not agree with.

He pledged to crack down on the “disgusting practice” of charities refusing or returning financial support “for no good reason” and said organizations require “significant” justification for not donating.

The Charity Commission is now working on new guidance to “assist trustees in their decision making”.

This comes as several high-profile charities have rejected large cash contributions from fossil fuel and pharmaceutical companies.

Save the Children rejected £750,000 from North Sea gas producer Neptune Energy last year and last month updated its “no go” policy for donations, which blacklists tobacco companies, weapons manufacturers and fossil fuel companies .

The charity also has a policy of not taking money from infant formula companies that have been found to be in breach of international resolutions that require them not to overprice their products.

Mr Fraser, who leads the Charity Commission, said in his address at the University of Kent’s Dame Shirley Lecture on Thursday that he wanted to “signal clearly that the law generally expects charities to accept money where they are are available”.

He pledged that the regulator will take steps to prevent decisions to refuse cash that are “materially unreasonable”, including when “it is clear that the motivation for withdrawal or refusal is solely personal rather than best interests”. The worldview or priorities of the trustees concerned.” Charitable interests.”

The Charity Commission is re-evaluating its guidance on accepting donations, she said, to update information around the rules for refusing donated funds.

Charities are required by law to accept donations unless they can justify that doing so would harm their reputation, or that the money was obtained illegally.

In 2018, Great Ormond Street Hospital refused to accept a £280,000 donation from the Presidents Club after being embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

Arts institutions and museums, which are often registered as charities, have ended sponsorship deals with fossil fuel companies in recent years, including Scottish Ballet, the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal Opera House, the Tate and the Royal Shakespeare Company Are.

The Sackler family, which has been criticized for its role in America’s opioid crisis, has also received rejections from British galleries including the Serpentine Gallery, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the National Gallery and the Tate.

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “As our Chairman said in a lecture on charity, we can confirm that we are currently working to produce new guidance to assist trustees in their decision making. are when they are considering whether to accept or retain the donation.

He added: “As a regulator, we produce guidance to help ensure that charities are able to make decisions in the best interests of their charity and in line with charity law.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com