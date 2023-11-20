Right-wing influencers vow to save Elon Musk after Apple, Disney and others suspend ads on X

Apple , Disney. IBM , NBCuniversal. Sony. these are just some big companies Which has suspended its advertising campaigns on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the last few days.

Since then, many right-wing media companies and influencers have come together and pledged support for Elon Musk, and have promised to advertise on X to compensate for the revenue lost from businesses fleeing.

Last week, Elon Musk expressed his support for an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that claims Jews are replacing white people with immigrants from minority groups. Musk’s endorsement of this conspiracy on It appears that both of these issues have combined to create a situation in which many large companies feel that they can no longer advertise on the platform.

On Saturday, Seth Dillon, CEO of the conservative satire website Babylon Bee, said, announced That his company would spend $250,000 to advertise on X to support “free speech”. Dillon’s support for Musk should come as no surprise. Babylon B was suspended on Twitter at the time one of the reasons Why was Musk initially interested in acquiring a social media platform?

Shortly after, YouTuber Tim Pool also Mortgage To spend the same amount on X ads “over the next few months”.

Soon, more right-wing media personalities and companies came forward with pledges of their own, albeit much smaller amounts than those promised by Dillon and Poole. For example, political commentator Benny Johnson pledged $50,000 in advertising spending. Other right-wing creators such as The Quartering, Donut Operator, Gavin McInnes, and Eliza Schaefer pledged smaller amounts ranging from $2,500 to $40,000.

Controversial Andrew Tate, a “manosphere” influencer who has previously been Allegations of rape and human trafficking The largest amount pledged, Saying He would give Musk $1 million per month without running ads for his own efforts.

“I will advertise X on X, I will literally promote your own platform on this platform,” Tate wrote. “1,000,000 USD per month. You don’t need other advertisers. Just tell me where to pay @elonmusk.”

It’s not clear whether Tate is serious or whether he has the resources to donate $12 million a year to X, basically. However, taken at face value, Tate’s comment clearly states that Musk “wouldn’t need other advertisers” if Tate paid X $1 million per month. ridiculous.

At the time of publication, a total of 8 right-wing media personalities and groups have pledged $1,627,500 to buy advertising on X. This also includes Tate’s possibly unserious offer. Additionally, most of those pledges occur over the course of several months, so that amount is not per month.

That’s a comparison to the amount X has lost due to advertisers fleeing Apple alone. over $100 million per year on X ads. Looking at it more broadly, advertising Prepared That’s 90 percent of the $5.1 billion Twitter earned that year before Musk took over.

Musk has already done resonant Ad in a post on X expressed his appreciation for the pledges. But, the truth is that the support of these right-wing celebrities cannot fill the revenue gap left by these big brands and corporations, who are taking their advertising dollars elsewhere after their boss’s recent ad. action.

Source: mashable.com