Right-wing celebrities go full-on anti-Semitism

Prominent American conservative figures appear to be using the Israel-Hamas conflict as an opportunity to display anti-Semitic views.

Following Hamas’s deadly incursion into Israel last month, and Israel’s continued retaliatory attacks as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, right-wing leaders from Charlie Kirk to Elon Musk have sought a way to blame Jews around the world. Have found it.

Essentially, they argue that left-wing Jews who support progressive causes have incited racial division and hatred. Such anti-Semitic claims have been around for years – usually presented as an opposition to “cultural Marxism”.

Musk is perhaps the most notable recent example. On Wednesday, a user on X — Musk’s social media company formerly known as Twitter — shared a video of an ad about combating anti-Semitism. User, whose X profile indicates he identifies as Jewish, to plead strongly Anyone who anonymously posts “Hitler was right” is asked to “say it to our faces”.

“Okay,” another user posted feedback, “Jewish [communities] …They are promoting the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim they want people to stop using against them. The Western Jewish population is now coming to the disturbing realization that the minority crowd that supports the influx into their country doesn’t actually like them very much.

In other words, the Post not only accused Jews of collectively spreading hatred against white people, but further suggested that the alleged actions of Jews justified attacks against them by “mobs of minorities.”

Musk replied in agreement, “You said the real truth.”

that later wrote He was not referring to “all Jewish communities”, but rather that his comments applied beyond the Anti-Defamation League, a longtime scapegoat for the decline in X’s revenues under his ownership. ADL, which previously monitored hate speech and extremism got included in Other civil rights organizations were pressuring advertisers to limit spending on X until Musk took action on content moderation. But in a statement last month, the ADL said it had actually been advertising on X until “the anti-ADL attacks began a few weeks ago”, and said it was preparing to restart its advertising.

The organization’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, said, “At a time when anti-Semitism is exploding in America and growing around the world, using one’s influence to validate and promote anti-Semitic principles is unquestionably wrong.” It’s dangerous.” Said In response to Musk on Thursday. (A day later, Greenblatt praised Musk’s “leadership in fighting hate” after Musk said X accounts that used the phrases “decolonization” or “from river to sea” should be suspended from the platform.) Could.)

As Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias writes Summary of Musk’s tweet, “America’s richest man shouts that Jews are getting everything we deserve by being liberals.” Some anti-Semitic Internet users rejoiced at Musk’s post; others said That he had been expressing similar views for a long time. Matt Gertz of Media Matters said that “Musk, in the language of the white nationalists who applauded his remarks, clearly means to ‘name the Jew’ as the source of the problem.”

The White House specifically condemned Musk’s comments. “We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” it said in a statement.

Similar rhetoric has come before from violent anti-Semitic figures – including mass shooter Robert Bowers, who once wrote that the Jewish charity HIAS “loves to bring in invaders who would like to kill our people.” Let’s kill.” A federal grand jury recommended and a judge sentenced Bowers to death after he was found guilty of shooting and killing 11 worshipers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.

And Musk was not alone. Tucker Carlson expressed similar sentiments wednesday episode Of his X show. The former Fox News host made his point by referring to Jewish donors to universities who are now withholding their financial aid as a way to show their opposition to the schools’ responses to anti-Semitism and pro-Palestinian activism.

During an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, Carlson accused Jewish donors of funding “white genocide” and “calling my children immoral for the color of their skin.” As for the comments Musk promoted, that sentiment recalled the so-called Great Replacement theory, or the notion that powerful establishment interests – Democrats, the “deep state” or, sometimes, explicitly Jews – in the United States White people are working to change the state for people of color. Conspiracy theories have been cited by many mass shooters. White nationalists marching at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, declared, “Jews will not replace us!”

“If Harvard’s largest donors have decided, ‘We’re going to shut this down now,’ where were you the last 10 years when they called for white genocide?” Carlson said. “You were allowing it, and then I discovered I really hated those people. Do you agree with this? On what basis did you agree to this?”

“People are asking the question, ‘Where were you when we went through all this?’” Owens said.

Carlson responded, “In fact, you were paying for it, because you were calling my children immoral for the color of their skin.” “You paid for that. So why shouldn’t I be angry at you? I don’t understand.”

Charlie Kirk, the influential Donald Trump-linked leader of Turning Point USA, partially defended Musk and Carlson’s comments on Thursday’s episode of his podcast.

Kirk described the tweet that Musk endorsed as “not so great”, but defended the billionaire, criticizing him for committing a “thought crime” and being “cancelled”.

“Some of the biggest financiers of leftist, anti-white causes have been Jewish Americans,” Kirk said, referring to accusations that he and Musk are “cynical” and “repulsive” respectively.

Kirk later said, “Tucker Carlson is absolutely correct in saying that the philosophical foundations of anti-whiteness have been largely financed by Jewish donors in the country.” He warned, “Now to be clear, many of these Jews did not fully understand what they were financing.”

Kevin Robillard contributed reporting.

Source: www.huffpost.com