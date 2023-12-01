(Correcting paragraph 4 to say the AI ​​Act was passed in June, not May, as originally stated)

By Supantha Mukherjee, Fu Yun Chi and Martin Coulter

STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS/LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) – EU lawmakers cannot agree on how to regulate systems like ChatGPT, six sources told Reuters, hitting targets aimed at keeping artificial intelligence (AI) under control. The historic law made since is in danger.

As negotiators meet on Friday for crucial discussions ahead of final talks on December 6, the ‘foundation model’, or generative AI, has become the main stumbling block in talks over the EU’s proposed AI Act, said sources who spoke to the This refused to happen. Identified because discussions are confidential.

Foundation models like Microsoft-backed OpenAI are AI systems trained on large sets of data, with the ability to learn from new data to perform different tasks.

The European Parliament approved the bill in June after two years of negotiations. The draft AI rules now need to be agreed through meetings between representatives of the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission.

Experts from EU countries will meet on Friday to clarify their positions on the Foundation model, access to source code, fines and other topics, while lawmakers in the European Parliament are also gathering to finalize their stance.

If they are unable to agree, the Act risks being shelved due to time constraints before the European Parliamentary elections next year.

While some experts and lawmakers have proposed a tiered approach to regulating foundation models, defined as models with more than 45 million users, others have said that smaller models are equally at risk. May be full.

But the biggest challenge in achieving an agreement comes from France, Germany and Italy, which favor letting makers of generative AI models self-regulate rather than impose strict regulations.

France persuaded Italy and Germany to support a resolution at a meeting of the countries’ economy ministers in Rome on October 30, sources told Reuters.

Sources said talks were going smoothly until then, with lawmakers reaching compromises on several other conflict areas such as regulating high-risk AI.

Self-regulation?

European lawmakers, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, and several AI researchers have criticized self-regulation.

In an open letter this week, researchers such as Geoffrey Hinton warned that self-regulation “is likely to fall dramatically short of the standards required for foundation model security”.

France-based AI company Mistral and Germany’s Aleph Alpha have criticized the tiered approach to regulating the foundation model, which has drawn support from their respective countries.

A source close to Mistral said the company favors stricter regulations for products, not the technology on which they are built.

Other pending issues in the talks include the definition of AI, fundamental rights impact assessment, law enforcement exceptions and national security exceptions, sources told Reuters.

Lawmakers are also divided on the use of AI systems by law enforcement agencies for biometric identification of individuals in publicly accessible places and could not reach a consensus on many of these topics at a meeting on November 29, sources said.

Spain, which holds the EU presidency until the end of the year, has proposed a deal to speed up the process.

If no deal is reached in December, Belgium will have a few months to wait for the next presidential term, which is likely to be postponed before European elections.

“If you had asked me six or seven weeks ago, I would have said we’re seeing compromise on all the major issues,” said Mark Brakel, policy director of the Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit that aims to advance AI. To reduce the risk. ,

“It has become very difficult now,” he said.

