‘Rigged’: Federal US court awards $1.8 billion in damages after major real estate firms were found guilty of conspiring to inflate commissions on home sales – which is why this case may only be the beginning

A judge has ruled in favor of American homeowners in a class action lawsuit against some of the nation’s largest real estate brokerage companies — which were found guilty of conspiring to keep commissions artificially high.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR), HomeServices of America (owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)) and two of its subsidiaries, and Keller Williams Realty were found guilty by a jury in a landmark verdict that led to similar incidents. can give. Cases brought nationwide.

After a two-week trial that examined commissions paid on the sales of more than 260,000 homes in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between 2015 and 2022, the federal court found that the defendants had acted “for the purpose of increasing, increasing, or stabilizing or effect”. Broker commission rates paid by home sellers.”

He also determined that the plaintiffs, who were made up of a group of homeowners who sold their homes over that seven-year period, had to pay “more for real estate brokerage services when selling their homes than they paid for that plot.” Was asked to pay.”

Commenting after the verdict, Michael Ketchmark, lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the class action, told CNN: “We see this as a tremendous day of accountability for these companies.”

While the defendants in this case have already said they will appeal the verdict, Catchmark is now looking to find and hold companies accountable for any similar violations within the industry.

Here’s how realtors are allegedly driving up home prices for American buyers and how the accused organizations responded to the decision.

What’s the deal with broker commissions?

The lawsuit is about real estate broker commissions, which are typically about 5-6% of the property’s sales price in the US and are often split 50-50 between the buyer’s agent and the seller’s agent.

The guilty verdict could shake up the U.S. real estate industry by shining a light on practices that allegedly enabled many Realtors to inflate their commissions to the detriment of homeowners.

At the center of the complaint are several NAR policies that are believed to have unfairly affected competition among real estate brokers – including a rule that multiple listing services (MLS) recommend that prospective properties Hides the total broker commission offered from buyers.

The plaintiffs argued that these policies have “serious anti-competitive effects” and “make no economic sense, except to the buyer broker”, who could technically steer home buyers toward properties that offer higher commissions. which ultimately has to be borne by the home buyers.

Realtors have also been accused of misleading buyers into thinking their broker services are free, when typically they can cost anything up to 3% of the home purchase price, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release on the issue. .

This can amount to a significant sum of money for home buyers, which is even more painful in this time of high home prices and mortgage rates.

For a home selling for $500,000 with a 6% even-split broker commission, the home buyer would pay the buyer agent $15,000 – a fee they could potentially negotiate if the commission was properly disclosed.

Realtors intend to appeal the decision

The accused real estate groups and brokerages have denied wrongdoing.

Two defendants — Re/Max (RMX) and Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS), whose brands include Century 21, Coldwell Banker and Corcoran — reached settlements of $55 million and $83.5 million, respectively, without admitting liability before trial.

Those involved in the court case have announced their intention to appeal the decision – a process that could take several years. Meanwhile, NAR said they will try to minimize losses of at least $1.8 billion — which could actually triple to more than $5.3 billion, according to Reuters, if the Realtors were found to have violated U.S. antitrust laws. is found.

“This case is no closer to being final,” NAR President Tracy Casper said in a statement after the decision was announced. “We will appeal the liability finding as we stand by the fact that the NAR rules serve the best interests of consumers, support market-driven pricing and advance business competition.”

NAR will deal with any future legal challenges under new leadership as group CEO Bob Goldberg has just announced he will be stepping down at the end of the month. Nikiya Wright has been appointed as interim CEO and will assume the role effective November 20.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for HomeServices expressed disappointment at the court’s decision and told CNN: “Today’s decision means buyers will face even more hurdles in an already challenging real estate market and sellers will have to make their own decisions.” “There will be difficulty in realizing the value of the homes.”

Plaintiffs’ attorney Ketchmark rejected that statement after the verdict, and accused Realtors of being “desperate to hold on to a system that they have rigged against everyone.”

He has since filed a new class-action lawsuit against other real estate giants, including Douglas Elliman, Compass and Redfin, once again alleging they violated antitrust laws by conspiring to keep commissions high.

