Ridgefield Playhouse to host ‘Tiger Shark Tank 2’ as entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges

RIDGEFIELD – The city’s Tiger Shark Tank event, where local entrepreneurs and business owners will pitch their ideas to experts, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

In the live event based on ABC TV’s “Shark Tank,” presenters will have 15 minutes to present their business concept to judges and audience members. Entrepreneurs who pitch will receive real-time feedback from private investors. The judges will vote on this. Best ideas and prizes Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce gift cards for the top three presentations.

“We are excited to support these entrepreneurs and the city by giving the winners $5,000 gift cards,” said Shawn Dowd, Ridgefield Economic and Community Development Commission member and event organizer.

The winner will receive a $3,000 gift card, runner-up will receive a $1,500 gift card, and third place will receive a $500 gift card.

Doors and cash bar open at 5:30 p.m., and presentations begin at 6:30 p.m., with winners announced at 8:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but seats must be reserved at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Hiking is welcome.

Local presenters will be Jeff McChesney of Target Arm; Jeff Macaluso of High Octane TV; Mike Sturgess of Domotics; Deborah Rundlett of Meetinghouse; Ron Herman of Wooster Hollow; Rosie Snow Voulgaris of Pop Art Kids; and Ridgefield High School business class students.

The judges will be Priceline founder Jay Walker; Jeff Bornstein, former vice president of General Electric; Megan Searfoss, owner of Ridgefield Running Company; Christa Caron, President of Infilion Media; and Wyatt Lipman, corporate advisor for strategic deals and partnerships at Google.

The judges’ financial investment is not part of the event.

