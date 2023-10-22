October 23, 2023
Ridgefield Playhouse to host ‘Tiger Shark Tank 2’ as entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges


RIDGEFIELD – The city’s Tiger Shark Tank event, where local entrepreneurs and business owners will pitch their ideas to experts, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

In the live event based on ABC TV’s “Shark Tank,” presenters will have 15 minutes to present their business concept to judges and audience members. Entrepreneurs who pitch will receive real-time feedback from private investors. The judges will vote on this. Best ideas and prizes Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce gift cards for the top three presentations.

“We are excited to support these entrepreneurs and the city by giving the winners $5,000 gift cards,” said Shawn Dowd, Ridgefield Economic and Community Development Commission member and event organizer.

The winner will receive a $3,000 gift card, runner-up will receive a $1,500 gift card, and third place will receive a $500 gift card.

Doors and cash bar open at 5:30 p.m., and presentations begin at 6:30 p.m., with winners announced at 8:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but seats must be reserved at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Hiking is welcome.

Local presenters will be Jeff McChesney of Target Arm; Jeff Macaluso of High Octane TV; Mike Sturgess of Domotics; Deborah Rundlett of Meetinghouse; Ron Herman of Wooster Hollow; Rosie Snow Voulgaris of Pop Art Kids; and Ridgefield High School business class students.

The judges will be Priceline founder Jay Walker; Jeff Bornstein, former vice president of General Electric; Megan Searfoss, owner of Ridgefield Running Company; Christa Caron, President of Infilion Media; and Wyatt Lipman, corporate advisor for strategic deals and partnerships at Google.

The judges’ financial investment is not part of the event.

Source: www.theridgefieldpress.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Bitcoin chart signals major ‘sell signal’, analyst warns

Bitcoin chart signals major ‘sell signal’, analyst warns

October 23, 2023
Gamechanging cement-based supercapacitor could turn your home into a mega battery

Gamechanging cement-based supercapacitor could turn your home into a mega battery

October 23, 2023

You may have missed

Bitcoin chart signals major ‘sell signal’, analyst warns

Bitcoin chart signals major ‘sell signal’, analyst warns

October 23, 2023
Gamechanging cement-based supercapacitor could turn your home into a mega battery

Gamechanging cement-based supercapacitor could turn your home into a mega battery

October 23, 2023
PenFed Foundation study reveals top US cities for experienced entrepreneurs in 2023

PenFed Foundation study reveals top US cities for experienced entrepreneurs in 2023

October 23, 2023
Market Movers Europe, October 23-27: Geopolitical tensions roil oil and gas markets; Europe advances renewable agenda

Market Movers Europe, October 23-27: Geopolitical tensions roil oil and gas markets; Europe advances renewable agenda

October 23, 2023
‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki: The next stop for Bitcoin is 5,000

‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki: The next stop for Bitcoin is $135,000

October 23, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Refinance or Renovate? How to Choose When to Get Sticker Shock from Mortgage Renewal

October 23, 2023