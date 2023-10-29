Rick Stein: ‘A mysterious German relative left me £14,000 – I used it to start my restaurant empire’

Rick Stein is loved by audiences because of his combination of passion for food and travel – Andrew Crowley

Rick Stein, 76, went straight from Oxford University to running a mobile disco in Padstow. His career took a different path when he inherited a large sum of money from a distant German relative and opened his first restaurant. He now owns several renowned seafood restaurants throughout England and Australia.

When Rick is not overseeing his gastronomic empire, he regularly presents his own TV series that matches his love of good food and travel. An award-winning author and father of three sons, Stein and his wife Sarah have homes in Padstow, London, and Australia, near his restaurant.

What was your first job?

I was born and raised on a farm, so I spent a lot of time driving tractors, baling hay, and stuff like that. When I was 18, I got my first proper job as a hotel management trainee at £5 a week. I did this for no other reason than to please my father, who wanted me to do something with my life.

I worked for British Transport Hotels, Railway Hotels. I left it shortly after, but I spent enough time in kitchens to learn how they work, and how to be a chef, so it was good in the long run.

What inspired you to study English at Oxford?

I remember my mother saying at the time that there was nothing wrong with a ‘liberal’ education, in other words, an education that doesn’t lead directly to a specific job. It was a way to constantly put off the dreaded day of doing almost nothing.

But it has stood me in really good stead. This has helped me a lot, especially in filming, because I can quote lines from poetry without thinking, which sounds good.

How did you get into the restaurant business?

I was running a mobile disco in the early 1970s when an unknown German relative, Uncle Otto, left me £14,000. Around the same time my best friend had some money left over, so we bought a nightclub.

It turned out to be the best thing I could have done, putting this money into bricks and mortar. We never had to pay rent, and we ran it for two years until the police shut it down because we didn’t know how to run a nightclub at all. As a result I bought the restaurant in Padstow, and eventually bought my friend out too, so that was a real piece of good fortune.

When did you feel that you were financially secure?

Rick Stein’s The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow was purchased after a failed nightclub venture

I think it was the first year I owned a restaurant. We made a turnover of over £9,000, and in the second year we made a turnover of over £21,000. When you look at the growth, and with a restaurant on the pier, selling fresh fish, we were probably achieving something.

It wasn’t like ‘whoopi, we were in the money’, after all it was a seasonal restaurant and we were closed four or five months a year, but there was a definite feeling that we were going places.

How did you get on TV?

In the 1980s you used to have summer holidays at school, but then it all went quiet, so I was always up for local TV, cooking barbecues for BBC Plymouth and things like that.

Through this I met Keith Floyd and his director David Prichard. Through our friendship I became more involved and realized that I really enjoyed filming. It wasn’t about leaving the restaurant, but I wanted to let people know who we are and promote where we are.

How did you come to open a restaurant in Australia?

Rick Stein bought a vacation home in Australia where his wife Sarah loves to travel – Dave M. Bennett/Getty Images

I’ve got two in Australia now, my business partner Peter Cosgrove put up the money and I manage the locations. But I joined it because of my wife. Sarah has always holidayed at a place called Mollymook on the coast of New South Wales.

The atmosphere was similar to Padstow, where people take family holidays year after year, and I realized that a restaurant there would work. I have a vacation home there, and I’ve realized that having a good restaurant in an area doesn’t hurt home prices.

What has been the highlight of your career?

For me, personally, it was the first cookery book I wrote, English Seafood Cookery. I won the Glenfiddich Cook Book of the Year, one of the country’s best awards for food writing at the time. I had no idea that my name was even being considered for this.

I didn’t make much from it, but I became so obsessed with it that I organized my own book signing tour. The publisher Penguin said it didn’t make any sense, but I went ahead anyway. It was probably pointless, but, full marks for trying.

What are you writing now?

I’ve got a new one, Simple feast. I’ve written a lot of books, and essentially the recipes are quite complex because they’re cooking the dish as accurately as possible. I simply wanted to write a book that explained how I and many other people cook at home and create recipes that fit on one page and were ready quickly.

How do you treat yourself?

I love going out to eat, especially lunch, meeting some friends and having a nice lunch with lots of cold white wine. I know I do this for a living, but I love going to someone else’s restaurant, relaxing and having a good conversation.

Rick Stein’s new book, Simple Suppers, is out now.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com