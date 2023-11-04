Richmond casino promoter makes racially inflammatory remarks on local radio – Virginia Mercury

Radio entrepreneur Kathy Hughes may have reversed her attempt to build a casino in Richmond by broadcasting her opinions on the radio.

Days before Richmonders voted for a second time on the proposed casino, which is partially owned by Urban One, the media company founded by Hughes, casino opponents published a series of audio clips featuring racially charged remarks by Hughes and other black casino supporters. The comments were disclosed. Local radio programs geared toward black audiences.

The clip includes several examples of Hughes indicating that the casino protests are motivated by racism. At one point, she says, “Don’t forget that they don’t see you as a human being.”

“Even if you have the same house as them, the same car as them, your kids may go to the same schools – they look at you as *****, okay?” Hughes said. “Wake up!”

In a separate recording, local radio personality and occasional political candidate Preston Brown took aim at Richmond activist Paul Goldman, a Jewish lawyer and former aide to Gov. Doug Wilder, who is fighting to block the casino.

“He’s a white Jew with a Judas background,” Brown said, referring to the Biblical figure who betrayed Jesus.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who supports the casino and has received political contributions from donors tied to the project, condemned Goldman’s comments in a social media post Friday.

“I unequivocally condemn the anti-Semitic comments made regarding Paul Goldman by a guest host on The Box 99.5 FM,” Stoney said on X.

I unequivocally condemn the anti-Semitic comments made by a guest host on The Box 99.5 FM regarding Paul Goldman. We must expose hatred in all its forms and his comments are completely unacceptable. I’m glad to hear that the station has issued an apology and fired… – Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) 3 November 2023

Stoney did not mention any other controversial comments made by Hughes and others, and his office declined to comment further.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Goldman, the former chairman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, suggested that the response and limited apology ignored “the true meaning of the harm they have done to Richmond.”

“For the love of money, for personal gain, they are willing to turn their casino project into an abyss of division, attempting to win through divisive tactics merely to serve their own self-interests,” Goldman said.

Audio clips, taken from several radio shows, were posted on the website of the No Means No anti-casino group. It is not clear when each comment was made, and the clips do not show the full context of what came before and after each comment. Radio One, the station that aired Brown’s comments, did not immediately respond to a request for the full recordings of the shows from which the clips were taken. At least one clip posted by the anti-casino group was edited to condense many of the comments, according to a longer audio file of Brown’s comments obtained by the Virginia Mercury. However, no one has come forward to dispute the accuracy of what the anti-casino group has published.

Radio One, the station that broadcast Brown’s comments, issued a statement saying that Brown was working as a “temporary guest host” and is not employed by the station.

“These comments were appalling and offensive,” said Marsha Landes, the station’s regional vice president. “Once we heard the comments and because he was alone in the studio with his producer, I personally went to the station and immediately removed him from the show. He will not appear again. Our CEO, Alfred Liggins, has personally apologized to Mr. Goldman on behalf of the station and our company.

Liggins is the son of Hughes. Attempts to reach Brown Friday were unsuccessful.

Landes confirmed that the “primary voices” heard in most of the clips were Hughes and radio host Gary Flowers.

Richmond won the vote yes, the pro-casino PAC funded by Urban One and its business partner Churchill Downs also distanced itself from the comments.

“Richmond won the vote, it’s about bringing people together to build a better Richmond and provide meaningful economic opportunities for the city and its people,” the PAC said. “This campaign clearly condemns anti-Semitic language and divisive comments made on air.”

Roy Cousins, a Democrat who is running unopposed this November to represent House District 79, where the casino would be located, said in an email that “In reviewing all of the radio snippets released, I find these statements “Completely condemn and stand firmly against it.” All forms of discrimination, hatred and division.”

“No matter where people stand on this or any political issue, we must agree that attacks like this have no place in our community,” he wrote.

Shots at Kaine’s family life

The recording also includes sharp criticism by Hughes, Brown and Flowers of Tim Kaine, one of Virginia’s two U.S. senators and a former state governor, Richmond mayor and city council member. In a clip where Hughes and others discuss removing Confederate monuments from Richmond in 2020, the Urban One chief said, “Tim Kaine probably wanted one in his front yard.”

Kaine voted against the casino in the 2021 referendum, a decision Hughes appeared to be referencing when he mentioned “the harm it has done”.

“He knows the pain of black people south of Richmond. And yet…he’s saying it’s better for a black man to have a job than to have a beer he funded, some craft beer at a local brewery. How do you compare it?” He asked.

The comment appears to be a reference to criticism Brown made against the former governor in a longer version of his comments obtained by the Mercury. In extended comments, Brown criticized Kane for selling beer and wine at a church fundraiser this summer, saying, “He doesn’t want you to gamble, but he wants to sell beer and wine, and that’s OK. “You see why I say some people talk out of both sides of their faces?”

In another clip, Brown said Kaine and his wife, Anne Holton, disagreed on the casino issue in 2021, with Holton voting in favor of the proposal.

“The Bible says, ‘When two people come together and agree,’” he said. “Now how can they both live in the same house and not agree? So how do we get him to represent us as a senator when he can’t even keep his house together?”

Asked about the comments, Kaine spokeswoman Katie Stuntz said Friday that the senator was “attending a friend’s funeral and is not available for comment.”

Virginia is new in the casino business

Four other Virginia cities — Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk — have approved them without any drama.

It’s a different story in Richmond, where the proposed casino has sometimes inflamed long-standing racial grudges.

A fifth Virginia casino may be in the cards, but Richmond voters are still divided

When the casino legalization bill was being discussed in 2020, some Black lawmakers in the General Assembly said they wanted at least some Black ownership of casinos in the industry rather than just having Black people work for them. Urban One, which describes itself as “the largest local urban radio network” and “the leading voice speaking for Black America,” said when the company expressed interest in building a casino in Richmond, it fit the bill. Used to sit.

When the project was unveiled in early 2021, it was described as America’s first and only black-owned casino and pitched as a way to revitalize South Richmond, an area in need of revitalization .

The state capital is overwhelmingly liberal and has had mostly black political leadership for decades, but stark divisions remain between the city’s wealthy, white neighborhoods and working-class black neighborhoods, which often feel left out of the city’s economic development efforts. .

When Richmond voters rejected the first casino referendum two years ago, the low-income minority neighborhoods closest to where the proposed casino would be built strongly supported the project. But opposition elsewhere in the city was so strong that it was defeated, leading to some criticism that white Richmond thwarted the project that black Richmond wanted. Meanwhile, progressive activists who oppose casinos see themselves as fighting predatory gambling interests that extract money from the communities they seek to enter.

The proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino on the ballot this year promises to create 1,300 jobs and generate $30 million in annual tax revenue. The “Black-owned” marketing has been largely dropped this year as Urban One is now pushing the casino as a joint project with horse racing and gambling venture Churchill Downs, which acquired Virginia’s Colonial Downs Racetrack last year. Had bought.

Voting on this year’s casino referendum is expected to be close, but it was not immediately clear Friday what impact the revelation of the audio clip might have on the vote.

While in a recording released by casino opponents Hughes insisted that the issue is “not about the color of a person’s skin,” other clips show him repeatedly framing the casino debate in racial terms. Has been.

In one clip, she characterizes the casino’s black opponents and black supporters as “house n****** and field n******”, respectively. In another, she says, “We have to unite our black middle class with our black disenfranchised and realize that in the eyes of the white man we are one. White people don’t care.

Hughes and Flowers specifically called out two casino opponents in one segment, marijuana legalization and civil rights advocate Chelsea Higgs Wise and former City Council candidate Alan-Charles Chipman.

“These are not white people who are pulling up signs and flying planes around town,” Flowers said. “They’re paying for it, but they hired black people to do it — self-hating black people.”

chipman hit back x After the recording aired, he wrote, “I am not the self-hating black person they used to call me. I am an exploitation-hating black man who firmly believes that Dr. King is right when he said ‘Racism, economic exploitation, and militarism are all tied together.’ You can’t get rid of one without getting rid of the other.”

As November 7 approaches, the clip makes it clear that even casino supporters are unsure what will happen on Tuesday.

“I spent $10 million to keep the final bill in Richmond. Trash. I am outraged by this protest,” Hughes said in a recording. “Do you know how much good I could have done with $10 million that I had to pay lawyers, accountants and lobbyists and contribute to everyone I thought could be influenced?”

This story has been updated to include comments from Rae Cousins.

Get morning headlines delivered to your inbox

subscribe

Source: www.virginiamercury.com