November 28 – Johnstown, PA – Armstrong County Senior Judge Kenneth G. Valasek is set to hear arguments Wednesday in the ongoing Richland Township zoning dispute over a planned asphalt plant.

A tour is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday of the wooded site on Mine 37 Road near Eisenhower Boulevard where the planned asphalt plant is to be built. Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. The debate is scheduled to take place immediately on Center St., Ebensburg.

Last August, the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board granted Quaker Sales Corp. permission to build an asphalt manufacturing plant on the 109-acre property, which the company purchased in 2021.

Township homeowners, including those living within two miles of the site, appealed the zoning board’s decision to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.

Although Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Cranny was appointed to decide the case, he recused himself in May due to a conflict. Vlasek later confessed to the affair.

A group of 17 homeowners named as plaintiffs in the case include three attorneys who are providing legal representation — Joseph Green, Michael Carbonara and state Sen. Wayne Langerholk, R-Richland Township.

The lead defendant in the case is the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board, with legal representation by attorney Eric Hochfeld. Additionally, Quaker Sales Corp. has intervened in support of the Zoning Hearing Board. Attorney Denver Wharton represents Quaker Sales.

The plant structure will be built on six acres of the 109-acre forested grounds. One-third of that acreage will be cleared, according to information Quaker Sales presented at previous zoning hearing board meetings.

Common concerns of plaintiffs include seeing the plant, hearing the plant, and emissions from the plant.

The plaintiffs’ appeal also argues that the board’s approval of an asphalt plant on Mine 37 Road is “essentially turning a light industrial district into a manufacturing district property.”

If Valasek decides to uphold or overturn the Zoning Hearing Board’s decision after Wednesday’s arguments, any party in the case has the right to appeal to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania within 30 days of the Valasek Court of Common Pleas’ decision. Is.

