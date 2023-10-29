'Rich Dad' R. Kiyosaki shares 'mix' to 'survive the biggest disaster in world history'

In times of global economic uncertainty, management of investment portfolios has become an important topic among investors looking for ways to weather this period.

In this line, the author of the best-selling personal finance book ‘rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki has expressed fears about “the biggest disaster in world history”. In preparation for this crash, Kiyosaki has urged investors to consider a significant shift in their portfolios to protect their money.

In this example, Kiyosaki advised investors to reallocate their portfolios to include gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). He said that these assets have the capacity to withstand an imminent crash.

“Financial experts have always promoted this idea” Smart investors invest 60/40 60% bonds 40% stocks. 60/40 investors will be the biggest losers in 2024. Consider a shift to 75% gold, silver, bitcoin 25% real estate/oil stocks before going down with the ship. This mix can help you avoid the biggest disaster in world history,” he said.

Kiyosaki bitcoin and gold price projection

Earlier, Kiyosaki had predicted that gold would cross the $2,100 mark and continue to rise, with the next milestone expected to be $3,700. Similarly, he believes that Bitcoin will eventually reach $135,000.

According to the author, both gold and silver are considered “God’s money”, and in the event of a stock and bond market downturn, their values ​​are likely to skyrocket.

Additionally, the financial educator says that at their current valuations, the value of gold, silver, and Bitcoin is a bargain, and he encourages investors to allocate money to these assets.

Overall, Kiyosaki has consistently advocated investing in precious metals and Bitcoin while expressing skepticism about the sustainability of traditional financial products, which he believes are destined to crash.

As reported by Feinbold, Kiyosaki has previously highlighted several related factors affecting the economy. He believes that hyperinflation, the potential introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), and potential improprieties by the United States government are key factors worth noting.

