'Rich Dad' R. Kiyosaki issues 'wake up' call saying Bitcoin will reach this huge price

Robert Kiyosaki, famous author of best-selling personal finance book ‘rich Dad Poor Dad,’ He has shared his insights on potential price trends for major financial assets that he believes will outperform fiat currencies.

In an X (formerly Twitter) Pheyscheduled tribe On October 20, Kiyosaki expressed his confidence in the prospects for gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). He suggested that these assets are poised for further upside.

Kiyosaki said that once gold crosses the $2,000 threshold, there is potential for significant growth, while Bitcoin is on track to cross the $100,000 mark. Amidst this discussion, Kiyosaki maintained his skepticism towards the value of the US dollar, calling it “fake”. According to Kiyosaki:

“Gold will soon cross $2,100 and then move higher. You will wish you had bought gold at a price less than $2,000. Next stop: Gold $3,700. Bitcoin is testing $30,000. Next stop Bitcoin $135,000. Silver at $23 to $68 an ounce. Fake dollar saving FD Please tell your friends to “Wake up.” Take care of yourself.”

Actually, Kiyosaki has shown a strong bullish trend on Bitcoin. A previous Finbold report indicated that Kiyosaki believes the first cryptocurrency will cross the $100,000 threshold in the coming year.

hedge against inflation

This prediction follows Kiyosaki’s earlier insights in which he advocated for alternative assets including gold, silver and Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. He highlighted the harmful effects of inflation on the less wealthy while favoring the wealthy.

The author maintained his conviction that these three assets represent a valuable opportunity, and emphasized his belief that the United States is economically uncertain. He also warned about a possible decline in the stock market and real estate sector.

“The more important question is how much gold, silver, bitcoin do you have today? Gold, Silver, Bitcoin are cheap today…but not tomorrow. America is broken. Buy GSBC today before stocks, bonds, real estate decline and people rush to GSBC,” he said.

Notably, Kiyosaki’s outlook focuses primarily on the United States, where he predicts the decline of the US dollar as a catalyst for the end of the “American empire”. This anticipation is driven by the increasing trend of many countries moving away from the US fiat currency as the world’s primary reserve currency.

CBDC threat

Kiyosaki’s recommendation to invest in the three assets also stems from the potential rollout of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which he believes would erode privacy and have a profound impact on traditional currencies.

He cautioned that when CBDCs become mainstream, assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin will become even more valuable.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin is currently targeting the $30,000 mark, trading at $29,696 with a weekly gain of more than 10%.

Source: finbold.com