'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author warns rising US debt will drive inflation and crush the dollar

Robert Kiyosaki warned that America’s debt would fuel inflation and crush the US dollar.

The government will print greenbacks to cover its rising borrowing costs, which will reduce their value, he said.

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author predicts severe recession and market crash.

Robert Kiyosaki has warned that the US government has run up massive amounts of debt, paving the way for stubborn inflation and the destruction of the dollar.

“America is broke right now,” the personal-finance guru said in a recent Fox Business interview. “America is in serious trouble economically due to its debt burden.”

The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” laments that the government’s interest payments have increased, meaning it must either cut parts of its budget, or issue more currency to pay its bills. .

He said, “I hate to say it but inflation is here to stay, inefficiencies are here to stay and they are going to keep printing more money to pay off the debt.” “Unless we cut rights or the military, which we won’t, I’d rather have this gold than have them print it,” he said, holding up a gold coin and then a greenback.

The national debt has grown from $22 trillion in 2013 to nearly $34 trillion today – an increase of more than 50% in a decade. It has surged in recent years as the government spent heavily to support the economy during the pandemic, and has since poured money into infrastructure, clean energy and other key programs.

“We are bankrupt,” Kiyosaki said. “We just keep printing money to solve problems, but we can’t do that for much longer.”

The founder of the Rich Dad Company advised investors to buy gold and silver because they cannot be printed like dollars, so they retain their value better.

While some market commentators believe that the Federal Reserve has managed to reduce inflation without causing a recession, Kiyosaki argued that a prolonged economic recession still looms.

“A soft landing is a fantasy,” he said. x post on Wednesday. “There is a higher probability of a crash landing.”

Kiyosaki predicted that the financial markets would collapse. Another recent postBut the selloff was framed as a bargain-hunting opportunity for brave investors.

“The fear is that the giant market has collapsed because the 3 Stooges run the White House, the US Treasury and the Fed,” he said. “For those with the right mindset and prepared, the next Great Recession will be the best time of their lives. Please prepare. Please take care. Buy gold, silver, bitcoin.”

Kiyosaki is best known for calling out the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and flagging problems at Credit Suisse before its emergency takeover by UBS this spring. Yet his warnings should be taken with a heavy dose of salt, as he is a vocal Trump supporter who has been critical of the Biden administration from the beginning. Furthermore, both the stock market and the US economy have defied his dire predictions in recent years.

Source: www.businessinsider.com