'Rich Dad' Kiyosaki warns this wealth will 'ruin millions of 401ks and IRAs'

As part of his increasingly cautious stance on the impending financial crisis, best-selling finance book author Robert Kiyosaki ‘rich Dad Poor Dad,’ has provided insight into the investment products that stand to lose the most in a crash.

one in Post On December 11, on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki issued a dire warning about the possible fate of millions of retirement accounts. Issuing this warning, the financial educator acknowledged that his previous predictions regarding financial crises have often been criticized and ridiculed.

Undeterred by previous doubts, Kiyosaki claimed that the next financial crash would be the S&P 500, which would spell trouble for millions of 401(k)s and IRAs linked to the index.

Want to thank Smart Silver Stacker for laughing at me for advising people to buy and save silver since 2010. It’s no easier to warn people than Paul Revere or Chicken Little that the American government is stealing our wealth. Still laugh as much as you want. It’s not too late yet… – Robert Kiyosaqi (@theRealKiyosaqi) 11 December 2023

“People are still laughing at those predictions from 1997. Wait for my next warning. The S&P is next, which will toast millions of 401ks and IRAs. Be careful,” he warned.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, he asserted that the US banking system is on the verge of bankruptcy and urged individuals to diversify their investments into assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC) to protect their wealth.

Mockery of previous predictions

The financial expert drew parallels with his previous predictions, recalling his appearance on television in 2008, where he predicted the Lehman Brothers crash even before it happened. Kiyosaki described how his warnings were laughed off, but not put into action.

“If you can find me on Wolf Blitzer’s program on CNN I’m on Wolf’s program calling out Lehman Brothers before it crashed in 2008. Wolf laughed at him. In 2023, I’m calling on Neil Cavuto’s show on Fox Business for banking giant Credit Suisse to crash, which it did, and UBS United Bank of Switzerland will likely crash next, Kiyosaki said.

Furthermore, reflecting on his 1997 book, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Kiyosaki reminded the public of his accurate predictions, including statements such as “Savers are losers” and “Your house is not an asset”. Both of which were realized during the 2008 financial period. crisis.

Amidst his frequent alerts about impending financial challenges, Kiyosaki has advocated asset diversification and safety, consistently supporting Bitcoin, gold, and silver.

A possible Great Depression is coming

As Feinbold reports, Kiyosaki has sounded the alarm about the possible onset of the next Great Depression. Emphasizing that owning gold, silver, and Bitcoin is the most effective safeguard against potential collapse, he urged investors to seriously consider these assets.

Meanwhile, Kiyosaki maintains his skepticism towards the US dollar and considers it ‘fake’. He continues to support investing in tangible, real assets as a more secure strategy.

