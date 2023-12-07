December 7, 2023
'Rich dad' Kiyosaki warns next crash 'could turn into depression'


Reiterating his 2012 warnings of a major financial crash, the renowned investor and best-selling personal finance book author ‘rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki shared his view that the “soft landing” previously announced by United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was highly unlikely.

Notably, Kiyosaki referred to his expectation as a “fantasy”, instead cautioning about the strong possibility of a “crash landing”, saying that this crash could turn into a depression and conservatives from his followers. Urged to vote. x post He published on 7 December.

Fighting the ‘Woke Greenies’

As it happens, the finance teacher’s recent statement echoes his previous sentiment of the need to fight against “woke green Marxists”, which is how he refers to the current US government led by President Joe Biden. Indeed, he believes that re-electing liberals will turn America into a Marxist state.

Earlier, Kiyosaki explained that one way to fight against these “woke greens” who, in his view, prefer high gas prices induced by the war in the Middle East because they want to “make the poor poorer”, Is to buy Bitcoin (BTC), silver and gold, i.e., alternatives to fiat money, especially “fake” US dollars.

Indeed, as he recently warned of an imminent market collapse and the possibility of the next Great Depression due to the “three stooges” running the White House, the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve, the author advised buying silver, gold and Bitcoin . To prepare for and survive “really tough times to come”.

Meanwhile, the Fed Chairman recently made an optimistic statement about the US economy, arguing that the broad outlines of the anticipated “soft landing” appear to be taking shape, with a slowdown in spending and output and a reduction in price pressures. The beach job market is still strong.

Source: www.bing.com



