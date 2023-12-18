'Rich Dad' Kiyosaki warns, 'America's economy is in serious trouble'

In his recent post on X (formerly Twitter), a renowned investor and author of a best-selling personal finance book ‘rich Dad Poor Dad,’ Robert Kiyosaki shares his views on the role of Elon Musk as well as his social media platforms and channels in the American economy and its preservation.

In particular, Kiyosaki praised the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and his support for the which many people like” [Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF)] And Hunter Biden is lacking,” in his x post Published on 16 December.

I love Elon Musk. America’s economy is in serious crisis. That’s why I support his X channel. Elons got some balls that a lot of guys like SBF and Hunter Biden didn’t have. I wonder why so many men want to be female swimmers on the US Olympic team. My advice to those trans men… – Robert Kiyosaqi (@theRealKiyosaqi) 15 December 2023

Kiyosaki vs Biden

As a reminder, this isn’t the first time the finance teacher has taken a dig at the Biden family, criticizing President Joe Biden’s executive order last year that established the government’s position on cryptocurrencies and prohibited the creation of central bank digital currencies. (CBDC), calling it “the most treasonous act in American history.”

Earlier this year, Kiyosaki criticized the President for claiming that taxpayers would get no relief from the government bailout following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March (followed by the crashes of several other high-profile banks). There will be no damage, as reported by Feinbold. 14 March.

In April, he explained that he based his decision to invest in Bitcoin (BTC) on his distrust of the Federal Reserve, the US Treasury, and the Biden administration, whom he viewed as “liars” whose policies could lead to economic instability. Is. Bitcoin, gold, and silver appreciated as a way to protect themselves in the future.

more recently, ‘Rich Dad’ The author believes that the current war in the Middle East is about the higher oil and gas prices that “Biden and the Marxists” want, arguing that higher gas prices will contribute to the crisis, causing “the poor and the poor and “Liberals would make the Greenies happier”, as he suggested buying Bitcoin, silver and gold.

Meanwhile, Musk shared on XA MEME Despite the fact that they were facing extinction and Kiyosaki ranting about the consequences of this event on the “economy” and “stocks”, the dinosaurs were running away from an asteroid hitting the Earth. commented There was no time to take risks.

Featured image via The Rich Dad Channel YouTube

