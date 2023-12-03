‘Rich Dad’ Kiyosaki reveals 3 assets to ‘win’ the next Great Recession

Famous investor and author of the best-selling personal finance book ‘rich Dad Poor Dad‘Robert Kiyosaki has once again called for urgency ahead of a ‘massive market collapse’.

In an X (formerly Twitter) Post On December 1, Kiyosaki warned of an impending market collapse and the possibility of the next Great Depression. He emphasized that buying gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC) is the best hedge against a potential collapse.

The author pointed to the “three stooges” running the White House, the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve as indicators of impending crisis.

“The fear is that the giant market has collapsed because the 3 Stooges run the White House, the US Treasury, and the Fed. The potential next Great Depression. Possibly war. Truly difficult times are ahead for millions of people. For those with the right mindset and prepared, the next Great Depression will be the best time of their lives. Please prepare. please keep in mind. Buy gold, silver, bitcoin,” he said.

distrust of government

It is notable that while Kiyosaki advises accumulating wealth, he has long accused the government and its associated agencies of failing to manage the economy effectively.

Kiyosaki has in the past expressed sharp criticism and distrust of the Federal Reserve and other components of the country’s government, dubbing them “the Addams Family” and “caricatures that are destroying the economy.” He has stressed that the economy is “in serious trouble” and that these institutions “are not our friends.”

As reported by Feinbold, the financial teacher expressed his view that governments display a lack of concern for ordinary citizens.

He suggested that the only way to keep yourself and loved ones safe is to work diligently, spend judiciously and invest in assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Criticism of traditional investment products

Furthermore, Kiyosaki has been a vocal critic of conventional financial wisdom and a proponent of financial education for achieving wealth and success.

His latest warnings and advice on how to deal with the potential challenges of the Great Recession reflect his previous stance on financial intelligence and strategic investing, where he advocated three asset classes.

Indeed, Kiyosaki has cautioned against accumulating traditional investment products, which in his view are assets he considers worthless. These include paper money, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

He said these are the same investments that the poor and middle classes often engage in, working diligently at jobs that provide taxable “fake” income, and promise consistent salaries, but provide no job security. We do.

Source: finbold.com