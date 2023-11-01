Rice University selects 11 Houston business leaders for new Entrepreneurship Council

Rice University has named 11 successful business leaders with Houston ties to its inaugural council focused on entrepreneurship.

According to the university, Frank Liu, or Lily, a Rice alumnus and founder of the Rice University Liu Idea Lab for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, recruited the entrepreneurs to the council, and each agreed to donate time and money to the university’s entrepreneurship programs. Is.

The council members, known as the Lilly Leadership Council or LLC, are individuals with experience in a variety of fields ranging from the industrial and automotive sectors to local government and public radio.

“I attribute my entrepreneurial success to the opportunities I received at Rice University,” Liu said in a statement. “I can’t imagine what heights today’s students can achieve with the resources available through Lilly. As the No. 1 ranked undergraduate entrepreneurship program in the country, over the past several years, we’ve seen rapid growth in student engagement , and we’ve seen life-changing technologies — tackling big problems in industries like energy and health care — born within Lilly classrooms and programs. I’m excited to see these founders move forward from the classroom to the community and boost Houston’s economy. I am grateful for the commitment of Lilly’s Leadership Council to building the next generation of leaders.

LCC’s inaugural team included:

Sandy P. Aron: Chairman of Huntington Properties, who has served on the boards of St. Francis Episcopal Day School of Houston, Congregation Beth Israel of Houston, and the Jones Partnership at Rice Jones Graduate School of Business.

John Chao is vice president and managing director of Westlake Innovation and a board member of Westlake Corp. The Rice alumnus previously served as COO of New York Public Radio and partner in the strategy and finance practice at McKinsey & Company.

Shaukat Dhanani, CEO of Sugar Land-based Dhanani Group Inc., a family owned and operated business group

Lorin Gu, founding partner of Recharge Capital and founding chair of the Global Future Council at the Peterson Institute of International Economics

Earl Hesterberg, former CEO of Group 1 Automotive and former group vice president of North America marketing, sales and service for Ford Motor Company, who is currently chairing the capital campaign at Kids Meals Inc. in Houston.

Robert T. Ladd, chairman and chief executive of Stellus Capital Investment Corp., who is also chairman of the board of trustees of Rice and a member of the advisory council of UT Health’s McGovern Medical School.

Frank Liu, co-founder and co-owner of Lovett Industrial and founder and owner of Lovett Commercial, Lovett Homes and Intown Homes

Charlie Meyer, CEO of Lovett Industrial, previously served as managing director at Hines Interests in Houston and director of construction and development for NewQuest Properties. He currently serves on the board of directors of Generation One and NAIOP Houston.

Hong Ogle is President of Bank of America Houston and executive of the Southeast/Southwest Division of Bank of America Private Bank, serves on the boards of the Greater Houston Partnership and Central Houston Inc., and is president of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation in Houston. Is the Chairman.

Annise Parker, the 61st mayor of Houston, is currently the CEO of the Victory Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to electing pro-equality, pro-choice LGBTQ+ leaders to public office.

Gary Stein, CEO of Triple-S Steel Holdings, who serves on the American Institute of Steel Construction Board and the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors.

Over the summer, Lilly & Rice’s Innovation Office also announced its 2023 cohort of Innovation Fellows. The program, open to Rice faculty and doctoral and postdoctoral students, aims to move innovation out of the laboratories into commercialization and provides funding of up to $20,000.

Earlier this year, Lilly also launched a new startup accelerator program for students called Summer Venture Studio, which ran from May to August.

Source: houston.innovationmap.com