The plant-based meat industry is booming. It is difficult to go to a grocery store and many aisles do not carry an assortment of vegetarian meats, including bacon. If you’re not willing to spend the money for plant-based bacon, making a homemade vegan alternative can be economical and even easy. All you need is rice paper.

That’s right – rice paper, often used for Vietnamese spring rolls (also called summer rolls) – is great for making crispy, hot vegan bacon. Thin rice paper can easily mimic strips of bacon. Just make sure to cut the rice paper into bacon-sized pieces. Although rice paper is considered chewy, roasting rice paper in the oven results in a crisp texture similar to bacon. Rice paper has a neutral taste, which means it can easily absorb the flavors added to it. With the proper seasonings and spices, you’ll have a plate of rice paper bacon that tastes almost like the real thing.

What spices are good for making rice paper bacon

Bacon is a favorite snack of many people and there’s a scientific reason why bacon tastes so good. When fully cooked, the fat content in bacon breaks down into sweet, caramel-flavored molecules. Rice paper bacon can achieve similar flavor with the right seasoning.

A key ingredient in making vegan bacon is liquid smoke. This helps produce that familiar smoky flavor that most people are used to with bacon. Add liquid smoke to a mixture of soy sauce or tamari sauce, maple syrup and spices like paprika, garlic, onion powder and black pepper to create a sweet and salty marinade that mimics real bacon. If you don’t have liquid smoke, you can substitute barbeque sauce for liquid smoke. For a punch of umami, add some MSG to your marinade. Feel free to sprinkle in some nutritional yeast as well to boost the cheese’s subtle flavor and protein. Once the rice paper absorbs these flavors, the result is a smoky, sweet flavor that is similar to bacon.

Other Vegan Bacon Options

Rice paper bacon is a fan favorite on social media like Reddit and TikTok. Recipes have received over 1 billion views on TikTok. Although a delicious bacon substitute, that doesn’t mean it can’t be changed to your liking. If you don’t like rice paper, there are other bacon alternatives you can make at home.

Another popular plant-based bacon recipe involves banana peels. Banana peel bacon is actually edible. You can use the same rice paper bacon marinade on banana peels or you can mix together ingredients like balsamic vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Because the bacon marinade is key to making vegan bacon taste like real bacon, almost anything can be turned into bacon. If you don’t feel like eating banana peels, try imitating bacon by using shiitake mushrooms, carrot strips, or even coconut instead. If you want to experience the crispiness of bacon, rice paper is a must.

