Rice Business Plan Competition 2024 provides aspiring entrepreneurs a launchpad for innovative ventures

Business Licensing Policy for Public Comment – TDPelMedia

Premier Startup Competition Unveiled

The Rice University Business Plan graduate-level student startup competition, now in its 24th year, provides a comprehensive platform for collegiate entrepreneurs.

Organized by the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship and Rice Business, it fosters real-world experience for startups to refine strategies, pitch ideas, and understand the dynamics of launching a successful company.

Eligibility Criteria for RBPC 2024

Student-run startups with members seeking a current graduate degree from any global college or university are eligible.

These ventures must not have raised more than $250,000 in equity capital or generated more than $100,000 in revenue in any 12-month period prior to July 1, 2023. It is also essential to seek funding or capital, and potentially have viable investment opportunities.

cross sector participation

The competition invites startups from diverse sectors including energy, cleantech, sustainability, hard tech, life sciences, healthcare solutions, digital enterprise and consumer products/services, promoting a diverse range of entrepreneurial endeavours.

Attractive prizes and awards

The 42 participating startups are guaranteed a minimum of $950 in prizes, regardless of their position in the competition.

Awards include cash prizes, no-equity awards, investment opportunities, invitations from the Houston Accelerator, and awards aimed at fostering the growth of startups.

Mentoring Opportunities

Startups receive valuable advice and guidance before and during the competition. Feedback is provided beforehand by judges on business plans or pitch decks, helping startups refine their strategies.

Pre-contest consultation, pitch training and coaching are facilitated through the partnership, providing participants with insight and advice from experts and past winners.

Practice and Application Details

Before the competition, startups practice their pitches, and receive valuable feedback from the judges on refining their approach.

The last date of application is January 31, 2024, providing an opportunity to innovative enterprises to gain access to this entrepreneurship platform.

Application Link: Click here to apply

Read more on the topic at TDPEL Media

related post:

Exclusive Interview: Don Jazzy’s road to success unveiled – Ejegunle icon and church as launchpad… By Dorcas Funmi for TDPL Media. Veteran Nigerian producer and singer, Michael Collins Azereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, recently shared the story of how…

Nigeria: CBN, rice farmers to release 27,000 tonnes of rice paddy. Post Nigeria: CBN, rice farmers to release 27,000 tons of rice paddy. Worried about this…

5 Innovative Ideas to Start a Business in 2023 In the ever-evolving world of business, finding the right idea to start your entrepreneurial journey can be a daunting task. With new technologies and changes…

The Competition Bureau of Canada participates in consultations to modernize Canadian competition policy. Following an invitation from Senator Howard Whetston to comment on Canada’s competition policy framework, the Competition Bureau is pleased to publicly share its presentation. This submission contributes…

Joint Effort to Protect Competition: The Department of Justice, COFECE, and the Competition Bureau Collaborate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Joint Initiative to Combat Antitrust Schemes The Department of Justice joined Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) and the Competition Bureau of Canada An announcement has been made in collaboration with. ,

Water shortage in South Africa: Entrepreneurs turn water crisis into business One of several queues of Ekurhuleni residents waiting to get water from municipal tankers. Parts of Tsakane and Brakpan have been without water since…

DAFZ organizes promotional event for investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders in the F&B sector DAFZ organizes promotional event for investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders in the F&B sector Dubai, February 18, 2022 – Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ) concludes Happened…

Indiabulls’ Mehul Johnson ventures into hospitality business Mr. Mehul Johnson, veteran industrialist and Joint Managing Director (JMD), Indiabulls, has revealed a significant development plan for Johnson Lodge & Spa, a boutique…

Passion-driven transformation: Makeup artist moves into skincare business Amanda Nyoka, a 33-year-old self-taught makeup artist, has embarked on a journey to diversify her business by setting up her own skincare line. Passion for him…

Waterhole’s Vision: How two entrepreneurs turned marine waste into a £2million business The turn of the tide: Duo turn plastic waste into sunglasses, with an eye on global impact In a remarkable entrepreneurial journey, Harry Dennis and Gavin Parker , avid surfing fan…

Source: tdpelmedia.com