RICE announces virtual entrepreneurship program, continues work with Disney

Orlando, FL.- The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs this week promoted the launch of a virtual educational platform that, like its existing Supply Chain Accelerator program, will help current and aspiring Black entrepreneurs navigate the public and private business sectors. Is expert in doing. Will provide information.

RICE leadership led a room of RICE business owners and stakeholders in entrepreneurship as well as the development of “Digital RICE,” the organization’s partnership with Disney Experience, a Disney subsidiary that operates all of the company’s theme parks located around the world. Takes care. Announced the renewal of. Return to Orlando, Florida on Monday, December 11.

A portion of the funds received from Disney will be used to further RICE’s new online program. According to a press release from the Russell Center, this additional support of the Disney Experience resulted in a total financial contribution of more than $1 million.

“This didn’t exist two years ago,” said Paul Wilson Jr., RICE’s vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship, about the partnership and RICE’s annual excursion to Disney World. “(Disney) liked us in a very special way.”

Digital RICE will include many of the entrepreneurial resources featured in existing physical programs, as well as a virtual, self-paced component that allows users to internalize concepts from the lessons on their own time, while appealing to a variety of student learning styles. Allows. Allows. Digital RICE serves as an extension of the Russell Center’s existing supplier readiness training curriculum.

Burundi Prince, Chief Operating Officer of RICE, said that through this partnership, both RICE and Disney aim to grow their respective businesses while learning how to collaborate with companies of different sizes.

“There may be an opportunity for some of our companies to gain Disney as a customer, but more importantly, you learn how you do business with a large corporation,” Prince said. “Because if you can get certified and qualified to do business with Disney, you can get certified and qualified to do business with Walmart, Target or any other major corporation.”

While RICE’s efforts to support entrepreneurs have traditionally been limited to the city of Atlanta, Disney’s sponsorship of Digital RICE will open the Russell Center’s resources to entrepreneurs in need of connections, education and guidance across the country.

Wilson said the program will ultimately prepare business owners to connect and work with all types of companies, even those with Fortune 500 status.

are linked

Source: theatlantavoice.com

Source: biz.crast.net