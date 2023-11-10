RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Sues Heather Gay's Beauty Lab Business

real housewives of salt lake city co stars heather gay And Monica Garcia An onscreen friendship appears to have blossomed during Season 4, but now the women are facing a legal dispute. According to reports, Heather’s company Beauty Lab + Laser filed a lawsuit against Monica in August after the reality TV newbie failed to pay for services she received at the beauty office. Sun,

In the filing, Beauty Lab + Laser said Monica, 40, signed a contract on Dec. 10, 2019, to pay $2,449 for cosmetic injection services. The Bree Baby founder reportedly paid $449 for the total bill, which included a $400 down payment and a $49 set-up fee. However, she was allegedly neglecting to make the monthly payments of $200 per month until the remaining $2,000 was paid.

Monica filed a counterclaim against the company in September, but the filing was amended in November. That same month, Monica sued Beauty Lab + Laser for breach of independent duty of care, breach of contract, and breach of the duty of good faith and fair dealing. According to the filing, Monica claimed she did not make monthly payments because she allegedly received “defective, negligently administered injections that did not have the intended, promised results.”

After receiving “bad” cosmetic correction, Monica went to “a competent party to fix the damage”. Notably, Monica also believes that Beauty Lab + Laser filed a lawsuit right before her RHOSLC Debut to break his image.

“Beauty Lab’s complaint is made because of the personal animosity toward Monica of Heather Gay, a member of Beauty Lab and Laser, LLC., an officer and director of Heather Entertainment, Inc., and not because of the claims made in the complaint, Joe Beauty Lab and Heather Gay are baseless,” Monica wrote in the court document.

Heather, 49, addressed the legal battle by posting a promotional video of the business via Instagram on Thursday, November 9, and shading her co-star in the caption.

“Beauty Lab + Laser is a phenomenal business, in the top 1% of providers, with over 3,000 positive reviews. Our injectors are nationally ranked and industry leading, and our legion of loyal customers speaks for itself,” he wrote. “This lawsuit has no merit in the press and unfortunately it is a pattern of behavior by a desperate woman who lashes out to avoid accountability when she is unable to pay her bills.”

Other Salt Lake City housewives She appears to have taken the side of her co-stars’ legal woes in the comments section of the post Lisa Barlow, whitney rose And Angie Katsanevas Shared their support for Beauty Lab + Laser.

Monica Garcia/Instagram

“So proud of you and Dre for what you have built in SLC. Iconic and integral to the business and you all give back to the community while supporting great causes,” commented Angie, 48, who had an oncamera feud with Monica. “Looking forward to celebrating your continued success @beauty.lab.laser.”

Monica, for her part, responded via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 10.

“My only comment at this time is to see you at the reunion,” he wrote. She further wrote, “Xoso, Monica Garcia, btch.”

