Rhina Workman removed as NYU student bar president after blaming Israel for Hamas attack

The head of the New York University Student Bar Association has been removed from office for publicly blaming Israel for the October 7 terrorist attacks.

The bar association voted 707–428 in an online vote between November 15 and 22 to remove Raina Workman, who said, “Israel bears full responsibility” for Hamas’s brutal massacre.

“We elected Rhina Workman to that prestigious role to lead in the best interests of the student body. “He seriously abused his platform and instead served his own self-interest and soapboxed as many students were still processing the horrific things we were seeing outside of Israel on October 7,” NYU Law’s student Cole Coffman, who voted to oust Workman, told The Post.

“Someone who cannot see beyond his own perspective is not fit to lead a diverse constituency and does not deserve the distinction of being president of the SBA at NYU Law.”

Shortly after Workman sent the letter on October 10, his colleagues initiated action to remove him, a move swiftly rejected by NYU leadership.

The entire SBA was later disbanded due to security reasons.

Rhina Workman's public condemnation of Israel following the October 7 attacks sparked controversy.

“NYU Law unequivocally condemns the recent terrorist acts and atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel. “The killing and kidnapping of civilians, and the use of sexual violence and the separation and torture of children, are all abhorrent and atrocious,” the school said in an October 11 statement.

“We want to say loud and clear to our community: any statement that does not recognize this brutality does not reflect the values ​​of NYU Law.”

Workman, who is trans, also faced swift professional consequences when a job offer at the law firm Winston & Strawn, the white-shoe firm that represents Hunter Biden, was swiftly rescinded.

Workman – who has been seen tearing up leaflets about Israelis held hostage by Hamas in the compound – remains defiant and unapologetic.

Workman lost a job offer after blaming Israel for the October 7 attacks. james kivom

“I will continue to speak out for Palestinian human rights and use whatever platform I have to call for a ceasefire and an end to this occupation that harms Palestinians,” Workman told ABC News.

In a statement to Washington Square News, Workman said she was “disappointed with the outcome” of the vote.

Source: nypost.com