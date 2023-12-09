RH has just issued a major housing market warning

Source: Bardun Ilya / Shutterstock.com

California-based home furnishing company RH (NYSE:RH), formerly Restoration Hardware, indirectly sounded the alarm on potential concerns in the US housing market in its recent earnings call. In fact, RH stock is down a whopping 14% today after releasing weak earnings and guidance due to housing market-related headwinds.

According to RH, the housing market is “frozen.”

“With 82% of homeowners with mortgages less than 5% and 62% less than 4%, we expect the current housing market to remain stable until interest rates and/or home prices drop meaningfully . Additionally, the home furnishing market has become increasingly promotional, and we believe this will drive a shift in the mix toward clearance products, which will put pressure on gross margins.

RH is basically suffering from slow business in the real estate sector. Many homeowners are enjoying pandemic-era interest rates, while hopeful home buyers are locked out of the market and mortgage rates are as high as 8%. Thus, the company is troubled by the decline in demand for homes and thus home furnishings.

RH stock sinks due to weak housing market

RH reported a surprise quarterly loss of 12 cents per share in its fiscal third quarter, a massive 138% decline. This is the company’s first earnings decline in seven quarters. The recession has prompted RH to push back the release of its new catalog to the first quarter of 2024.

However, this does not mean that all hope is lost. RH expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates soon, hopefully bringing mortgage rates down enough to restore some lost demand.

According to the company, if rates should drop again “RH will have juice (with caviar).”

Appropriately, according to the CME FedWatch tool, interest rate traders are currently pricing in about a 50% chance of a rate cut by March next year. Indeed, many analysts believe that the promising recent inflation report will prompt the central bank to cut rates to stabilize the economy, pushing prices toward Fed-acceptable levels.

In a bizarre letter to shareholders, RH expressed optimism about the company’s future prospects.

“For the last 23 years we have listened to others telling us what can’t be done, and for the last 23 years we have failed to listen,” the letter reads. “Soon the world will be at our fingertips.”

On the date of publication, Shreya Dua did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

