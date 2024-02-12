RFK Jr.’s Surprise Super Bowl Spot Copies the Original 1960 JFK Jingle

Robert F. A super PAC accused of illegally helping get Kennedy Jr. on election ballots aired a Super Bowl spot to promote the presidential candidate’s campaign. The spot was an almost exact copy of the famous ad aired by Kennedy’s uncle during his own presidential campaign more than six decades earlier.

The advertisement used the classic John F. Kennedy jingle to urge voters to vote for the independent candidate: “A man old enough to know / And young enough to do / Well, it’s up to you / It’s up to you / It’s all up to you!” (Notably, while his uncle was one of the youngest presidents elected at age 43, Robert turned 70 earlier this year.)

The 30-second spot was run by American Values ​​2024, with co-chair Tony Lyons confirming to The Hill that airing it just before Usher’s half-time show cost the group a cool $7 million.

“Panic DC power brokers are working overtime to keep Kennedy off the ballot because they know he can and will end their culture of greed and corruption. They offer us rising inflation, forever war and chronic disease,” Lyons said in a statement.

The co-chairman drew a direct line from Kennedy to the dynasty from which he was born, saying that “Like his uncle and his father, Kennedy is an anti-corruption activist, and that’s no surprise”. [Democratic National Committee] To stop him, she is trying every old trick and inventing new tricks.”

“The public sees all this and won’t stand for it,” Lyons said.

In December, American Values ​​2024 said it planned to spend up to $15 million to get Kennedy on the ballot in 10 key states. More recently, the PAC has come under investigation for allegedly coordinating with Kennedy’s campaign on a $15 million petition in violation of federal campaign finance laws.

A complaint filed by the Democratic National Committee last week described the outside group’s efforts to gather signatures as “unlawful contributions” that amount to outsourcing a core campaign function to a super PAC. Similar to the shortcut for a raised campaign. ,

Lyons reported that both the Kennedy campaign and American Values ​​2024 denied the allegations. the new York Times It said earlier this week that the Biden administration and the DNC “clearly find democracy inconvenient, want to suppress any dissenting opinion and do not believe their candidate can win a free, open and fair election.”

