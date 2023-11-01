Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is collecting checks from former Donald Trump donors at a much higher rate than former Joe Biden contributors, a sign that independent presidential candidates may be more appealing to Republican voters than Democratic voters.

A POLITICO analysis of campaign finance records also shows that Kennedy’s bid has attracted millions of dollars from donors who kept their wallets closed in the last two presidential elections, suggesting he is activating those who are key. The parties have turned away from the offer.

Although both parties insist that Kennedy will be a non-factor in the campaign, there is clear concern about his potential influence, especially among Republicans. An analysis of Kennedy’s campaign donations as of the latest filing deadline shows why: His big-dollar donor base has a clear Republican lean. It also fits with the limited polling that suggests Kennedy may have received more support from Republican-leaning voters.

Most of the $10 million Kennedy raised from big-dollar donors as of September 30 came from voters who did not make any federal donations during the 2016 or 2020 election cycles.

Of those who did, 2,100 donors — giving nearly $2 million — had previously contributed on the Republican donation service WinRed since 2020. Very few donors had previously contributed through the Democratic tool ActBlue: About 1,700 contributors gave $1.4 million.

Kennedy is running as a self-described “spoiler”, and the former Democrat’s fascination with both the GOP and those with no clear political home makes him an unexpected threat to the establishment of both parties. Is. Some Republicans are already trying Redefine Kennedy as the “Typical Democrat” Revealing that they are concerned about his appeal to GOP voters.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said both Kennedy and Trump posed a fundamental question to voters: “Do you think the country has been well governed by the bipartisan establishment for the last generation?”

“When Kennedy goes out there and runs against that establishment, he has to appreciate that he’s probably going to split votes away from President Trump,” said Vance, who is supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Federal law requires campaigns to disclose donations received only from donors who give at least $200. The Politico examination relies on Federal Election Commission data on big-dollar donors who made up about two-thirds of the money Kennedy raised as of Sept. 30, the latest campaign finance reporting deadline.

That data shows that more than 500 of Kennedy’s biggest donors donated to Trump’s 2020 campaign, more than three times the number of donors who gave to Biden in that race. And this cycle, more than 160 donors have donated to both Trump and Kennedy, while only a handful have given to both Biden and Kennedy.

It’s not just Trump. More than 160 of Kennedy’s donors have also donated to biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who also bills himself as an anti-establishment candidate. The other 100 include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has stuck to his anti-vaccine stance during the campaign.

“Some members of our party like his stance on vaccines, but other than that he’s a moderate,” said Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). “It will not work.”

Campaign finance data also shows Kennedy is resonating with voters: More than 60 percent of his big-dollar donors have no donation history on either ActBlue or WinRed, both parties’ primary donation platforms, since the start of 2020. Not there. His coalition – having previously sidelined donors and Republicans, even when he was running in the Democratic primary – may help explain Kennedy’s decision to run as an independent, which he announced on October 9. Was done to. (FEC data covers the period through September 30, before Kennedy’s independent bid.)

“No one political party or candidate owns the vote…Kennedy welcomes everyone into his coalition, regardless of who they have supported in the past,” campaign spokeswoman Stephanie Speer said in a statement.

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not respond to requests for comment.

Some Trump allies said they don’t think Kennedy will pose any real threat next November, even if some donors are now looking away.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said, “Often people will donate to someone they’re not even voting for, just to see their argument platform.” “We’ve seen those calls among the junior varsity slate of Republicans seeking the nomination, so I’m not worried about it. [donors],

Kennedy, a longtime environmental advocate, is perhaps best known for his work through the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense, which fights against vaccination requirements. However, he has sought not to make anti-vaccine activism central to his campaign. appeared before congress at an invitation from Republicans to discuss “censorship” this summer, where his skepticism over the COVID-19 vaccine was evident.

Common occupations among their donors included health care professionals, such as physicians, nurses, and dentists, as well as practitioners of alternative medicine, such as chiropractors and acupuncturists.

Twenty percent of Kennedy’s newly acquired donors were from California, including several dozen who listed occupations such as “actor” or “producer”, presumably reflecting their Hollywood connections.

Some believe that Kennedy’s campaign could come close to winning the presidency, and that it will face significant challenges – starting with the task of go to ballot Without the support of any party machinery in every state.

“What you’re really talking about is what impact they can have in the five or six states that are competitive, [if he’s] On those ballots,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who has not yet endorsed the 2024 race.

“To be honest, I don’t know how many voters out there are willing to spend their votes on a candidate who has no chance of winning,” he said.

In a highly competitive presidential race between Biden and Trump, the potential candidates, even small numbers of votes could matter. Political donors are only a small subset of voters, but they are among the most active voters.

“I talk [Trump] Frequently. I think he’s not particularly worried about Bobby Kennedy,” Vance said. “I think he’s really focused on how to persuade voters, that’s where he needs to be. Should be.”

