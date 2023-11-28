Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “RFID Locks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global RFID lock market size reached US$3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$8.4 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2023-2028.

The market is primarily driven by a paradigm shift towards the adoption of electromechanical devices over traditional locking systems. This can be attributed to growing concerns about security among the public.

With rapid urbanization, suburbs and cities have expanded significantly with increasing numbers of residents, creating a growing need for advanced and sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements such as touch displays, Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-based (BLE) locking and unlocking assistance, are boosting the market.

Construction of new commercial buildings resulting in significant growth in the hospitality, tourism and real estate industries is also driving the market. Some other factors creating a positive outlook for the market include increasing disposable income levels of consumers, continuous product innovation, penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

key market segments

The report provides forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028, as well as analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global RFID Locks market report. The report has classified the market on the basis of access device and end user.

Breakup by access device:

key card

Mobile phone

wearable

Breakup by end user:

residential

hospitality

automotive

Government

retail

BFSI

Other

competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry is also examined with profiles of the key players:

Assa Abloy

Dormacaba Group

Euro-Lock SA NV (Lowe & Fluhr Group)

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing

Hanaman

Hettich Holding

MIWA LOCK COMPANY

Nestwell Technologies

Ozmar

oneity

Salto Systems

Sensen

Yale

Key questions answered in this report

What was the size of the global RFID locks market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global RFID locks market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global RFID locks market?

What impact has COVID-19 had on the global RFID locks market?

What is the breakup of the global RFID lock market based on access device?

What is the segmentation of the global RFID locks market based on end user?

What are the key regions in the global RFID locks market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global RFID Locks market?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 149 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $3.8 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $8.4 billion compound annual growth rate 14.1% Area covered global

