RFID global market locks industry trends, development
Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “RFID Locks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
The global RFID lock market size reached US$3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$8.4 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2023-2028.
The market is primarily driven by a paradigm shift towards the adoption of electromechanical devices over traditional locking systems. This can be attributed to growing concerns about security among the public.
With rapid urbanization, suburbs and cities have expanded significantly with increasing numbers of residents, creating a growing need for advanced and sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements such as touch displays, Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-based (BLE) locking and unlocking assistance, are boosting the market.
Construction of new commercial buildings resulting in significant growth in the hospitality, tourism and real estate industries is also driving the market. Some other factors creating a positive outlook for the market include increasing disposable income levels of consumers, continuous product innovation, penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.
key market segments
The report provides forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028, as well as analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global RFID Locks market report. The report has classified the market on the basis of access device and end user.
Breakup by access device:
- key card
- Mobile phone
- wearable
Breakup by end user:
- residential
- hospitality
- automotive
- Government
- retail
- BFSI
- Other
competitive landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry is also examined with profiles of the key players:
- Assa Abloy
- Dormacaba Group
- Euro-Lock SA NV (Lowe & Fluhr Group)
- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing
- Hanaman
- Hettich Holding
- MIWA LOCK COMPANY
- Nestwell Technologies
- Ozmar
- oneity
- Salto Systems
- Sensen
- Yale
Key questions answered in this report
- What was the size of the global RFID locks market in 2022?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global RFID locks market during 2023-2028?
- What are the key factors driving the global RFID locks market?
- What impact has COVID-19 had on the global RFID locks market?
- What is the breakup of the global RFID lock market based on access device?
- What is the segmentation of the global RFID locks market based on end user?
- What are the key regions in the global RFID locks market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global RFID Locks market?
Main characteristics:
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|149
|forecast period
|2022 – 2028
|Estimated market value in 2022 (USD).
|$3.8 billion
|Estimated market value by 2028 (USD).
|$8.4 billion
|compound annual growth rate
|14.1%
|Area covered
|global
For more information on this report visit here
About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
Source: www.globenewswire.com