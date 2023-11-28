November 28, 2023


Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “RFID Locks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global RFID lock market size reached US$3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$8.4 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2023-2028.

The market is primarily driven by a paradigm shift towards the adoption of electromechanical devices over traditional locking systems. This can be attributed to growing concerns about security among the public.

With rapid urbanization, suburbs and cities have expanded significantly with increasing numbers of residents, creating a growing need for advanced and sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements such as touch displays, Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-based (BLE) locking and unlocking assistance, are boosting the market.

Construction of new commercial buildings resulting in significant growth in the hospitality, tourism and real estate industries is also driving the market. Some other factors creating a positive outlook for the market include increasing disposable income levels of consumers, continuous product innovation, penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

key market segments

The report provides forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028, as well as analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global RFID Locks market report. The report has classified the market on the basis of access device and end user.

Breakup by access device:

  • key card
  • Mobile phone
  • wearable

Breakup by end user:

  • residential
  • hospitality
  • automotive
  • Government
  • retail
  • BFSI
  • Other

competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry is also examined with profiles of the key players:

  • Assa Abloy
  • Dormacaba Group
  • Euro-Lock SA NV (Lowe & Fluhr Group)
  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing
  • Hanaman
  • Hettich Holding
  • MIWA LOCK COMPANY
  • Nestwell Technologies
  • Ozmar
  • oneity
  • Salto Systems
  • Sensen
  • Yale

Key questions answered in this report

  • What was the size of the global RFID locks market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global RFID locks market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global RFID locks market?
  • What impact has COVID-19 had on the global RFID locks market?
  • What is the breakup of the global RFID lock market based on access device?
  • What is the segmentation of the global RFID locks market based on end user?
  • What are the key regions in the global RFID locks market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global RFID Locks market?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description
number of pages 149
forecast period 2022 – 2028
Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $3.8 billion
Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $8.4 billion
compound annual growth rate 14.1%
Area covered global

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Source: www.globenewswire.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

These are the Oregon cities where the millennial generation is moving to the most: study

These are the Oregon cities where the millennial generation is moving to the most: study

November 28, 2023
Pui Inc. announced changes in directors and senior management

Pui Inc. announced changes in directors and senior management

November 28, 2023

You may have missed

These are the Oregon cities where the millennial generation is moving to the most: study

These are the Oregon cities where the millennial generation is moving to the most: study

November 28, 2023
Pui Inc. announced changes in directors and senior management

Pui Inc. announced changes in directors and senior management

November 28, 2023
JPMorgan says US minority-owned businesses have .3 trillion growth potential

JPMorgan says US minority-owned businesses have $1.3 trillion growth potential

November 28, 2023
XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders benefit from Coin98’s latest integration

XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders benefit from Coin98’s latest integration

November 28, 2023
image

The two smaller platforms vying for advisers’ assets

November 28, 2023
Marc Benioff says he gets about 8 hours of sleep a night and starts every morning that way

Marc Benioff says he gets about 8 hours of sleep a night and starts every morning that way

November 28, 2023