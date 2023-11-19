RFG Holdings Limited (JSE:RFG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last quarter. But this stock has not performed well in the last half decade. In fact, the share price is down 24%, which is significantly less than the return you would get if you bought an index fund.

It is worthwhile to assess whether company economics are keeping pace with these huge shareholder returns, or whether there is some disparity between the two. So let’s do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. A flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment about a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

While the share price declined over five years, RFG Holdings actually thrived. increase Average 16% EPS per year. Looking at the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to business performance over the period (perhaps due to one-time losses or gains). Or possibly, the market was too optimistic earlier, so the stock has disappointed despite improving EPS.

Due to the sharp divergence between EPS growth rate and share price growth, we are inclined to look at other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

Unlike the share price, revenues have actually grown by 8.4% per year over the five-year period. A more detailed examination of revenues and earnings may or may not explain why the share price is declining; There may be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know RFG Holdings has improved its earnings recently, but what does the future hold? it Free The report showing analyst forecasts will help you form a view on RFG Holdings

What about dividends?

As well as measuring share price return, investors should also consider total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that takes into account the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividends received were reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of RFG Holdings, its TSR for the last 5 years is -15%. This is higher than its share price return we mentioned earlier. And no prizes for guessing that dividend payments largely explain the variance!

a different perspective

It’s good to see that RFG Holdings has delivered a total return to shareholders of 13% in the last twelve months. This also includes dividends. This certainly reduces losses of about 3% per year over the past half decade. This makes us a little cautious, but the fortunes of the business may have changed. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. In this case: we have seen 2 warning signs for RFG Holdings You should know about this.

If we see some big insider buying we’ll like RFG Holdings better. While we wait, check this out Free A list of growing companies with notable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

