New York, New York, USA, December 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / — According to the World Health Organization, unsafe drinking water, inadequate availability of water for sanitation and lack of access to sanitation together cause about 88 percent of deaths. Diarrhea-related diseases kill 900 children under 5 every day, or one child every two minutes, according to new UN estimates. UN-Water, the United Nations inter-agency coordination mechanism for all issues related to freshwater, including sanitation, concluded that the major sources of water pollution are from human settlements and industrial and agricultural activities. Approximately 3.5 million people die every year due to inadequate water supply, sanitation and hygiene. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/drinking-water

Clean water and sanitation is one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The United Nations aims to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030. This goal is not only to improve human health, but also to be a solution to reduce gender inequality in some parts of the world. 90 percent of water collection work in Africa is done by women and girls, who spend up to 6 hours a day fetching water. However, with equal access to productive resources, including water, as men, women could increase yields on their farms by 20 to 30 percent and lift 150 million people out of hunger.

Water is the life of man and life on earth. People depend on freshwater for drinking, cooking, cleaning, sanitation, growing food, fishing, generating energy, navigation, recreation, and tourism. Safe, adequate water and healthy aquatic ecosystems are essential to protect health, achieve food security, and end poverty. According to WHO, 2.2 billion people will have limited access to safe drinking water in 2022 and half the world’s population will be living in water-stressed areas by 2025. https://www.who.int/teams/environment-climate-change-and-health/water-sanitation-and-health/monitoring-and-evidence/wash-monitoring

Sahit Muza, Founder and CEO of Global Mining, Green Minerals and Albanian Minerals said; “Water is an irreplaceable element for life, industry and agriculture which emphasizes its multifaceted importance. The high percentage of water in the human body underlines the close relationship between water quality and human well-being. Clean and safe water is essential for human health and overall health. Recognizing water as a valuable and limited resource highlights the need to invest in sustainable water management practices, infrastructure and technologies. Reliable access to clean water for communities and industries These investments are critical to ensuring access.

Mr Muza said that; The sustainability of human life is intricately linked to the sustainable management of water resources. Equitable access to clean water, protection of water quality and implementation of conservation measures are critical to building a sustainable future. In fact, water pollution and scarcity is one of the biggest challenges facing the world today. These issues have wide-ranging implications for human health, ecosystems, agriculture, and overall global sustainability.

“Tackling these challenges requires a comprehensive approach that spans international cooperation, innovative technologies, policy initiatives and community engagement. This collective effort is necessary to find solutions that balance human needs with environmental sustainability. My efforts to recognize water as a precious and limited resource align strongly with the global imperative to secure a sustainable future for our planet and all its inhabitants. Mount’s work has focused on a long-term commitment to environmental and sustainability initiatives. Addressing global challenges related to climate change, environmental degradation, and promoting resilience and equity are important efforts with far-reaching implications for the well-being of our planet and future generations. Sahit Muja said.

Mr Muza said, “The study of nature provides valuable insights into sustainable and harmonious environmental solutions. Nature has evolved over millions of years, optimizing processes and systems to achieve balance and efficiency. Here are some of the key principles observed in nature that inspire environmental solutions: Nature reflects the importance of biodiversity in maintaining the health and resilience of ecosystems. Minerals, forests and soil act as natural filters, purifying water and air through physical, chemical and biological processes.

“Mimicking these natural filtration mechanisms in engineered systems could provide sustainable solutions for water and air purification. Nature uses renewable energy sources such as sunlight and wind in natural processes. Investing in and promoting renewable energy solutions inspired by natural processes is key to reducing dependence on non-renewable resources. By observing nature closely and learning from it, researchers and environmentalists can discover sustainable and regenerative solutions that respect the complex balance of ecosystems. Biomimicry, a practice that draws inspiration from nature to solve human challenges, exemplifies the ability to apply knowledge of nature to address environmental issues. Sahit Muja said.

The Alps in Europe are famous for their pristine and clear water. Alpine region, which extends across several European countries, including Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo, Slovenia, Switzerland, Austria, France, Germany, and Italy. The region is characterized by high mountain ranges, deep valleys and numerous lakes and rivers. Here are some reasons why alpine waters are considered clean:

Sahit Muja said that; Tropoje, Albania, is a remarkable and ancient natural wonder. The region’s clean air and water, untouched Alps, diverse minerals and the world’s largest magnesium olivine deposits make it a unique and environmentally important place. The Tropojë Alps have remained largely untouched by human habitation, pollution, degradation and industrialization. This ancient state contributes to providing the region with some of the cleanest air and water in the world. The Alps and Mediterranean climate contribute to unique weather patterns and biodiversity in Albania. Tropoje, Albania, is known for the world’s largest magnesium olivine deposits. Magnesium olivine has been highlighted as a solution against climate change and ocean acidification, being able to capture carbon dioxide and convert it into nutrition. The natural process of water filtration through olivine rock is an essential component of the hydrological cycle and plays an important role in maintaining water quality.

Sahit Muja said; “Albanian Minerals, Green Minerals with international partners in USA, Japan. China has conducted an in-depth study by a group of scientists on nature in Tropoje, Albania. This research and olivine based product development is a valuable and commendable effort to find the best solutions for water cleaning processes and methods to effectively remove contaminants and ensure water quality. It is encouraging to hear that incredible progress has been made in naturally cleaning water through the use of green magnesium olivine and the use of data, technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Integrating these devices can increase the efficiency, accuracy, and consistency of water treatment processes. By leveraging technology and AI in water cleaning processes, researchers and practitioners can gain valuable insights, make informed decisions and implement more effective and sustainable water management strategies. These advances contribute to a holistic approach to water treatment, ensuring access to clean and safe water for communities and ecosystems.

Sahitya Muja has made significant progress in sustainable resource management, indicating a commitment to balancing resource use with environmental protection. Their focus on environmentally friendly technologies and investments in the green energy and battery industry aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainable practices in the business world. Sahitya Muja is recognized globally for its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This commitment reflects a holistic approach to business that considers its impact on the environment, society and governance.

Mr. Muza has contributed to several innovations aimed at addressing the challenges associated with climate change. This indicates a proactive stance in developing solutions that contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change. Their dedication to innovation and technology shines through, demonstrating a visionary approach to tackling the challenges facing the mining industry and beyond.

Sahit Muza’s involvement in addressing global challenges, coupled with his dedication to innovation and sustainability, establishes him as a notable figure in the business world. Sahitya Muja’s multifaceted approach, combining business success with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility, underlines his impact on both the industry and broader global challenges.

