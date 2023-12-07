The Media Personality of the Year award was presented by Greg Pearce, Head of SOHO and SME (SVP) at Media Personality @du.

Acclaimed Architect of Fame by Sheeraz, Sheeraz Hassan was celebrated as Media Personality of the Year at the Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2023. Held at the Fairmont The Palm, Dubai, the event not only marked an important milestone in Hassan’s career but also showcased his performances. A transformative journey by the UAE’s top leaders and global visionaries.

In an evening filled with luxury and prestige, Hassan’s rise to the top of celebrity media strategy was highlighted. Their ability to amplify the voices and stories of celebrities and entrepreneurs, transcending international boundaries and setting new standards in the digital age was the highlight of the event.

Hassan’s clients, a testament to his strategic talent, include luminaries like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Logan Paul. Their innovative approach has propelled these stars to unprecedented heights, earning global media attention and praise.

The Entrepreneur Middle East Awards, renowned for honoring the best in business and innovation, provided the perfect backdrop for Hassan’s win. Here, Hassan’s staggering achievement of earning over $3 billion in earned media is highlighted, solidifying his position as the world’s leading fame dealer.

On receiving the award, Hassan said, “This honor symbolizes our evolutionary journey and exciting future. It is about crafting impactful narratives and continuously innovating in the world of media.”

This honor is not just an accolade for Hassan, but a testament to his role as a leader in media strategy, ready to explore new frontiers in the industry. As Hassan sets out on this journey, his next mission in the Middle East is to make entrepreneurs famous. Email for more information [email protected]

Source: gulftoday.ae