Revolutionizing Beauty; B’desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative. www.locmattimes.com

New Delhi [India], 11 December: Neha Modi, a successful female entrepreneur, launched B’desir, one of the fastest growing companies, bringing international beauty brands to the Indian markets. The brand bridges the gap between demand and supply of international beauty brands in the Indian market by facilitating highly organized and reliable beauty product dissemination. B’desir is completely based on the fact that beauty as an industry should feel more accessible and affordable to everyone, regardless of skin color, gender, and background. Consumers are smarter than ever, and they understand what they want, it is the duty of brands to efficiently meet their needs. The business model focuses on the needs of well-informed consumers, who consider various factors before making a purchase, such as product information, ingredient concentration, origin and packaging.

In 2013, the founder realized that by blurring the boundaries of our beauty kits, many international names had made their way to Indian shores. However, there was a huge gap between demand and supply; The lack of organization and awareness inspired her to establish a purpose-driven beauty brand to pave the way forward. B’desir was founded in 2013 dedicated to taking steps to give back to society what it used to be. With the rise of new, young, ethically engaged consumers, B’desir, a manifesto of benefits with principles, has emerged at the forefront as consumers seek deeper meaning from the brands they purchase.

This venture brings the highest quality beauty products from Europe and America to India. Holding on to the belief that contributing to the well-being of society is a moral responsibility, the team behind this beauty endeavor organizes free seminars to educate its customers and help them choose the right products for them. Additionally, B’desir acts as a distribution company, with over 500 offline distributors across the country and 15 online channel partners like Nykaa, Myntra and others. In addition, the brand has successfully collaborated with dermatologists in clinics who are currently prescribing its products. Having survived the joys and sorrows of the business world, the business won the India SME Award twice. Neha Modi also won the Young Women Entrepreneur Award.

From empowerment to upcycling, the beauty brand founder focused on a unique mission on her path: providing efficient skin care and makeup products that could replace cosmetic cosmetics. Being a woman entrepreneur, Neha Modi believes that breaking social barriers can be empowering for her and other women around her; Her philosophy states that every woman who becomes an entrepreneur in the beauty industry has a personal story that seeks to bridge the gap that she has seen in her personal journey.

With impeccable leadership, patience and perseverance, the brand is changing the beauty story in the country, one product at a time. India is a highly fragmented market, especially the beauty industry. It was a very difficult challenge for B’desir to achieve distribution across India due to the language barrier, culture, mentality and certain social factors of the country. Founder Neha, being a woman, observed that from the outside it is all glamorous, but when it comes to distribution of beauty products, it is still a male-dominated task. Secondly, funding was a major challenge for B’desir. But B’desir started paying up to 75% in advance very early on; This smoothed the cash flow in the business really well.

One of the biggest lessons the founder has learned from her time as a beauty brand owner is that success doesn’t come from something you do every once in a while; It comes from what you do consistently. Similarly, it is extremely important for all entrepreneurs to remain consistent in changing the social image. Neha has been a financially independent personality since the age of 18; From now on, the founder believes in the upliftment of women who aspire for human unity and conscious living. Notably, she has been selected for the Women Entrepreneur Award in the MSME sector by the Economic Times, which is a testament to her dedication and impact in the business world.

B’desir, being a brand that wants to not only survive but thrive, intends to build stronger relationships with customers in experiential stores while leveraging the convenience of online shopping. The beauty industry is moving towards increased awareness and use of organic ingredients and ethically sourced products, as well as hyperpersonalization using AI and AR. The enterprise aims to create products that provide efficacy, safety and visible effects accordingly. The founder believes that beauty is being democratized and the industry needs to respond accordingly; Therefore, businesses wish to offer personalized products to consumers by using hyperpersonalization.

