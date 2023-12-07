Revolutionizing AI: ALAYA AI’s Sustainable Community Business Ecosystem – Cryptosaurus

ALAYA AI, the leader in distributed artificial intelligence data platforms, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative platform that seamlessly integrates data collection, annotation, and social commerce.

ALAYA AI aims to meet the emerging needs and segment trajectories of the artificial intelligence industry, providing unique solutions that not only promote a sustainable economic system but also ensure user privacy, proprietary security and high quality for maximum growth. Also protects. , also prioritizes the creation of scalable data. A user knowledge payment system contributes in a holistic manner and to the social sharing economy.

Connecting communities and AI through social commerce:

ALAYA AI aims to bridge the gap between communities, data and artificial intelligence, revolutionizing the way we approach data-driven technologies. The social commerce feature of the platform facilitates the creation of a vibrant ecosystem where users can contribute valuable data while enjoying complete protection of their ownership and privacy.

Fun and rewarding user experience:

One of the standout features of ALAYA AI is its engaging quizzes, designed to enhance users’ knowledge while providing them with digital asset rewards. Users equipped with Alaya AI NFTs can actively participate in ecological functions, become essential AI data sources, and unlock platform incentives.

Secure Digital Asset Trading with Blockchain and AI:

ALAYA AI provides a state-of-the-art marketplace where users can trade unique NFTs securely and efficiently. The integration of blockchain and AI ensures a transparent and trustworthy trading environment, opening up new possibilities for digital asset enthusiasts.

Provide users with a comprehensive user manual:

ALAYA AI prioritizes user experience with a comprehensive user manual. From registering to taking quizzes, completing data tasks and browsing the markets, the platform strives to provide the simplest, most direct and intuitive user experience for all users. You can directly participate in the era of AI development and personal knowledge charging without complicated applications and review processes.

Key Features for Sustainable Development:

Sustainable Economic System: Alaya AI empowers users to earn revenue in a variety of ways, including answering questions, staking, and trading NFTs, contributing to the long-term sustainability of the platform.

Group Intelligence: The platform’s assignment algorithms ensure fair and cost-effective job evaluation while fostering a collaborative and intelligent community.

Community Expansion: ALAYA AI brings together a diverse and creative user base, creating a tightly-knit community of volunteers at large. This community-driven approach increases user activism and influences the general public.

Tiny Data Approach: Recognizing the limitations of traditional big data approaches, ALAYA AI emphasizes the importance of “tiny” data, focusing on the high-quality data needed to generate business insights and automate decisions.

Current Product Stage and DAU

Alaya AI launched products 1.0 and 2.0 in June and August 2023, respectively, and deployed them on Arbitrum. It is currently in the top 15 in terms of activity on the chain, and in the top 3 among projects that have not yet issued tokens.

At present, the main users cover East Asia, India, Southeast Asia and other regions, the number of registered users has reached 400K+. Currently, there are 15K daily users and at least 1500 on-chain interactions per day.

Countless users can receive rewards of ETH and AIA tokens in the product every day

Alaia AI participated in Binance Blockchain Week in Turkey on November 8, 2023 and received the honor of being the official after party sponsor of Binance Blockchain Week.

future plan

In the near future, Alaya AI will be deployed on BNB Chain and Optimism to further expand the product user ecosystem.

About Alaya AI:

ALAYA is at the forefront of reshaping the landscape of AI data platforms. By seamlessly integrating social commerce, engaging quizzes and secure digital asset trading, ALAYA AI empowers users to contribute to the development of a sustainable data ecosystem. The platform’s commitment to privacy, ownership protection, and high-quality data makes it a leader in the AI ​​industry

Source: coinchapter.com

