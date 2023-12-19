Revolutionizing affordable housing: Project Phoenix’s AI-powered, climate-friendly solution

cortesia de autodesk

The global housing crisis poses a variety of challenges, from those facing homelessness to the realities of millions of people who face unaffordable housing conditions, overcrowding and extremely high rents. Tackling this requires political will, a consortium of states and private companies, and innovative solutions that prioritize access, sustainability and government mechanisms that enable a working system. However, amidst all these factors, one thing is certain: we need to build on a large scale in the future to improve housing conditions. The implementation of efficient construction methods such as prefabrication and modular construction can accelerate the construction of affordable housing units, thereby reducing construction costs and timelines. Adopting green building practices, such as using recycled materials and designing energy-efficient structures, not only contributes to sustainability but also reduces long-term operating expenses for residents.

It is important to have examples of successful initiatives and solutions to increase the quality and level of innovations in housing projects. One such example, led by a collaborative effort, is the Phoenix Project, which represents a ray of hope for a future of sustainable, affordable and fast construction. It will consist of 316 affordable and sustainable homes, built with approximately half the cost, time and carbon footprint of a typical multi-family building in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is located in the heart of West Oakland, California, where a 5-acre concrete slab has been abandoned for nearly three decades near a freeway.

If at first glance the project appears to be a conventional development with sustainable features – with mid-rise volumes surrounding a central tree-lined courtyard – then when we delve deeper into the design process we understand that it is revolutionary. Why is it? The work was collaborative at every stage, from concept to execution, involving the help of MBH Architects, Factory_OS, Kreisler & Associates, Brightworks Sustainability and Ecovative, as well as Autodesk and its design tools. We spoke to David Benjamin, Director of AEC Industry Futures at Autodesk, and Thomas Vanharen, Chief Operating Officer of Ecovative, for some valuable insight about this pioneering initiative.

cortesia de autodesk

Shaping the future through mindful design

David Benjamin, whose work focuses on exploring innovations and developing partnerships and prototypes for potential futures, begins by explaining how an innovative approach uses artificial intelligence and forma to simplify many of the complexities of project design. Presents perspective. Some of these simplifications include reducing initial design package creation time from two weeks to six hours and promoting faster housing delivery while allowing greater creativity and amenity-focused design for residents and the community.

cortesia de autodeskcortesia de autodeskcortesia de autodesk

Software such as Revit and Construction Cloud facilitated the continuous flow of data from conceptual design to construction using reusable design intelligence for prefabricated housing units, thus avoiding delays and ensuring efficient progress tracking both in the factory and on site. done. Autodesk’s Design & Make platform also serves as a digital thread that connects project teams and data during the design and construction phases, becoming an essential component of Phoenix’s success.

Phoenix is ​​a performance ready to be generalized for future projects. The software workflow and its benefits can also be applied to other affordable housing projects, and other building types such as factories, laboratories and offices. The new façade system is a “drop-in technology” that works with today’s building codes and construction practices. It can be used for other projects in California and many parts of the world. Now time has increased. -David Benjamin

Mycelium on the façade

A significant challenge in looking for a sustainable project lies in its carbon footprint, which often accounts for more than 20% of embodied carbon. This is because finding materials with a low carbon footprint is complicated due to stringent performance requirements such as durability and fire resistance. Benjamin explains that “In terms of carbon footprint, Autodesk Forma and Autodesk Insight gave the team a platform to track and reduce the project’s embodied carbon through a first-of-its-kind façade system, which is a sustainable fiber-reinforced – Combines a polymer shell with a bio-material core. The resulting 38-foot-long panels are carbon-negative and can be installed about five times faster than a standard façade system.

cortesia de autodeskcortesia de autodesk

This innovation in the selection of materials is an iconic part of the project. MycoComposite Mycelium-based materials have the potential to revolutionize the construction industry on multiple fronts. Developed by Ecovative, they integrate indefinitely into structures to provide long-lasting sustainability, and become compostable after demolition, enriching soil nutrients and ensuring a sustainable life cycle. The blend of mycelium and plant fibers creates a lightweight, durable, flame-resistant and insulating material, which significantly reduces energy consumption, resources and carbon emissions in production compared to traditional building materials. By bypassing energy-intensive processes and reducing waste production, microcomposites speed up modular construction, potentially halving the time required from two years to one year. Growing components on site using local agricultural inputs reduces environmental impact and construction period. Mycelium’s inherent properties as a natural polymer provide impressive insulation, fire resistance and acoustic and thermal energy absorption properties, making it adaptable to diverse project needs through Ecovative’s research and development modifications.

cortesia de autodesk

The growing process takes only a few days and requires minimal energy, as most of the process occurs at ambient room temperature. The service life of the material is effectively indefinite when sandwiched between fiber reinforced panels, and if at any time a section becomes damaged or needs to be replaced, the mycocomposite mycelium material is easily regrown and replaced. , which highlights its sustainability and long-term feasibility. -Thomas Vanharen

The façade is made of harvested hemp, which captures carbon twice as effectively as forests and is naturally bound together through a complex network of mycelium roots. This makes it a powerful tool for carbon sequestration, reducing the carbon footprint of a project. The natural properties of mycelium polymers provide insulation similar to fiberglass and rock wool (R-value of 3 per inch), fire resistance and acoustic/thermal energy absorption, ideal for noise reduction in urban environments. Additionally, Ecovative’s research team customized the development processes to meet the specific needs of the project, highlighting the material’s adaptability and performance potential.

fast, precast construction

The innovative approach is not limited to design or innovative materials; This extends to the construction phase as well. Factory_OS, the construction partner, employs industrialized construction methods, treating buildings as products rather than one-offs. This approach reduces waste, time and costs while ensuring greater safety and reliability. By prefabricating the housing modules in a factory and assembling them on site, the team achieved an unprecedented completion time of approximately two weeks, a fraction of the time required for traditional manufacturing processes.

cortesia de autodeskcortesia de autodesk

This innovative approach not only significantly reduced construction time, but also incorporated carbon sequestration properties, setting new standards for sustainability in building materials. The California Housing Accelerator has driven the development of Phoenix, providing substantial incentive for affordable housing initiatives that overcome the limitations of traditional design and construction methods while achieving ambitious timelines. Successfully completing this challenge is the key to accessing billions of dollars in subsidies for new housing construction in this North American state, and achieving this opportunity requires innovative and creative solutions at every step of the process.

Such projects promise to provide communities with high-quality, low-carbon housing while influencing global change in the built environment. This pioneering effort marks a fundamental shift towards sustainable, efficient and scalable housing solutions. As soon as this exemplary project is completed, its innovations will scale, shaping the future of affordable housing and sustainable construction around the world. Phoenix is ​​more than just a housing project; This is a testament to the power of innovative technology and interdisciplinary collaboration. Using computational resources, the project changes the standard for typical multi-family projects in the San Francisco Bay Area, ushering in a future where affordability, sustainability and speed of construction work harmoniously for the betterment of society and the planet. Convergence occurs.

