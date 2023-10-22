Revolutionize your gaming experience with the latest CyberBrokers release – PixelBrokers! – NFT Culture – Cryptosaurus

Natalie Gamefy, Newsletter, NFT Games, NFT News CyberBrokers, Gamefy, Josie, PixelBrokers, Web3 Gaming

Get ready for an epic new addition to the CyberBrokers universe – PixelBrokers are here and they are 🔥! With over 1,000 unique pixel assets painstakingly created by a talented team of artists over the last four months, the collection includes 10,001 stunning pixelart that will take your gaming and animation to a whole new level.

PixelBrokers is the latest release from CyberBrokers that offers 1,000+ unique pixel assets for your avatars in pixel games, animations, and social media. Each PixelBroker comes with a front-facing PFP, high-resolution animated GIF, sprite sheet for animation, zip file, and four animated pixel views. If you own CyberBroker, you automatically own the corresponding PixelBroker. PixelBrokers’ first game integration is with the World Wide Web, with more integrations coming soon. There are also two bounties available for community-based projects that will take cyberbrokers to the next level. Join the Cyberbrokers community on various platforms to stay updated with the latest news and events.

PixelBrokers are 2D pixel extensions of your CyberBrokers that can be used as avatars in pixel games, to create your own animations and games, or just for flexing on social media. Each PixelBroker comes with a front-facing PFP, high-resolution animated GIF, sprite sheet for animation, zip file, and four animated pixel scenes, making it one of the most complex and detailed pixel art projects ever created .

And the best part? If you already have a CyberBroker, you automatically own the corresponding PixelBroker – no separate mining or claims!

But that’s not all – PixelBrokers has the first game integration with the World Wide Web, with more integrations to come. You can also use your PixelBroker as your online pixel personality and create your own unique content with sprite sheets and animated scenes.

To celebrate the launch of PixelBrokers, two bounties are available for community-based projects that will take CyberBrokers to the next level. Whether you want to develop a tool for PixelBrokers or create a CyberBrokers pixel game, the possibilities are endless!

Join the CyberBrokers community on Discord, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and OpenSea to stay updated with all the latest news and events. Don’t miss the Q&A session on all things PixelBrokers tonight at 8pm CST, and play the World Wide Web’s Blockbusterz game with your fellow Dezens at one of our PixelBroker Game Nights in Discord on April 8th and 12th.

What are you waiting for? Visit the CyberBrokers website now to access your PixelBroker and start exploring a whole new world of gaming and animation. let’s go!

The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. NFTCulture and its contributors are not financial advisors, and the views expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of NFTCulture. Always do your research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investing in NFTs, cryptocurrencies or any other financial asset involves risk; You should only invest money that you can afford to lose.

Submit your NFT project to be featured here.

→ Natalie

Newsletter, NFT News

Newsletter, NFT Games, NFT News

Newsletter, NFT Games, NFT News

We can help with design, smart contract audits, consulting and more.

NFT culture exists at the intersection of art, culture, and blockchain. Our mission is to triangulate the relationships between artists, collectors, and myriad markets to build a stronger community that benefits everyone.

Disclaimer:

To showcase art and artists, we try to embed or link directly to the artist’s source. Sometimes this is not possible, so we try to provide fair representation. If your art is displayed on this website and you wish to remove it. Please let us know and we will remove immediately.

The content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other content as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice. Nothing contained on our site constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or offer by NFTCulture or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or any other jurisdiction, including The request or proposal would be illegal. Under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech