Revolutionary science breakthrough: Seed-sized radar detects activity smaller than a hair's breadth!

A new seed-sized radar prototype can detect movements 1/100th the width of a human hair, researchers have revealed. However, what’s even more interesting is that the radar is so small and energy efficient, opening up so many potential ways we can use it.

Take. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox.

Sign up for the most interesting tech and entertainment news.

By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Creators of seed-sized radar share details in a new paper published IEEE Journal of Solid-State Circuits, At the moment the radar is still a prototype, but the researchers say they have based it on millimeter-wave radar technology, similar to what we’ve seen in smartphones. These short-range radar sensors operate at wave frequencies between microwave and infrared and can accurately detect small movements from objects at the microscopic level.

The potential for using such tiny seed-sized radar is enormous, and researchers say there are potential use cases in biometric surveillance, guiding the blind, and security. Unfortunately, most millimeter-wave radars have some problems with power consumption and background noise.

The new radar can detect some of the smallest changes on microscopic objects. Image source: Karna/Adobe

However, a new radar prototype from researchers at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) is designed to counteract these issues. This allows the seed-sized radar to capture movements as small as 100th the width of a human hair without getting lost in background noise.

And, because the new chip is so small, it currently offers more use cases than other sensors with similar levels of accuracy. It is about the size of a sesame seed and has energy efficiency that is relatively easy to reproduce on a large scale, the researchers said.

Other interesting research with the prototype has shown that it can also detect how thirsty a plant is by tracking slight changes in the thickness of the leaves. It is often a marker of hydration and dehydration in plants. Obviously, being able to use low-cost and low-energy sensors like this could go a long way in improving the agricultural industry.

However, for now, the researchers will continue to refine their seed-sized radar design, while also allowing other scientists outside UC Davis to experiment with it.

Source: bgr.com