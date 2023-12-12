Revolutionary rotator cuff treatment repairs and protects the shoulder from injury

[Dec. 11, 2023: JJ Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

Advances in surgery have made better rotator cuff repairs possible. But surgery can have a high failure rate. (Credit: Adobe Images)

Rotator cuff tears are a common injury in adults. Advances in surgery have made rotator cuff repair more effective, but failure rates are still high. However, a team of researchers at the UConn School of Medicine led by Dr. Cato Laurencin has discovered a new technique that could help repair the damaged shoulders of millions of people around the world.

Laurencin, a surgeon, engineer and scientist, along with graduate student Niku Shemshaki and other UConn Connecticut Convergence Institute researchers, report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) that a graphene/polymer matrix embedded in shoulder muscles could prevent Have re-tear injuries. The technology uses advanced ingredients to stimulate muscle growth in the rotator cuff muscles, which addresses the real problem: muscle degeneration and fat accumulation.

“Most repairs focus on the tendon,” Laurencin explains, “and how to attach it to the bone most effectively.” But the real problem is that muscles deteriorate and fat accumulates. Due to tearing, the muscles shrink and fat starts increasing in that area of ​​the body. When the tendons and muscles are eventually surgically reattached to the shoulder bone, the weakened muscle cannot handle the normal stress, and the area may become injured again.

To tackle this problem, the UConn team developed a polymer mesh consisting of nanoplatelets of graphene. When they used it to repair the shoulders of rats that had chronic rotator cuff lesions with muscle atrophy, the muscle grew back. When they tried growing muscles on mesh in petri dishes in the laboratory, they found that the material encouraged the growth of myotubes, muscle precursors, and discouraged the formation of fat.

Related Stories

“This is actually a potentially successful treatment for rotator cuff tears. It addresses the real problem: muscle degeneration and fat accumulation,” says Laurencin.

The researchers are now focusing on studying the matrix in a larger animal and hope to develop the technology in humans. If successful, it could be a game-changer for millions of people suffering from rotator cuff injuries.

Rotator cuff rupture is a common injury that can cause severe pain and disability, affecting millions of people worldwide. The rotator cuff is a group of four muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint, helping to hold the arm bone in place. When one or more of these tendons tear, it can result in pain, weakness, and limited mobility.

A rotator cuff tear occurs when the tendons – the fibrous connective tissue that connects the muscles to the bones in the shoulder area – are stretched away from the upper arm bone, i.e. the humerus, resulting in muscle strain, pain and discomfort. This occurs because the shoulder is essentially a ball and socket joint that requires the muscles, bones and tendons to remain in the range of motion. There are two types of rotator cuff ruptures – partial and complete. In a partial tear, the tendon is torn only to a small extent and a piece of tissue is still stuck to the bone of the upper arm. Complete dissection occurs when the tendon is completely separated from the humerus. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Traditionally, rotator cuff tears have been treated with surgery, but success rates have been variable. The goal of surgeons is to reconnect the torn tendon to the bone, but this can be challenging when muscles have deteriorated and fat has accumulated.

Dr. Laurencin and his team’s new approach to treating rotator cuff tears may revolutionize the field. By focusing on muscle regeneration, rather than reattaching the tendon, they hope to address the underlying problem and prevent re-injury.

Researchers have developed a polymer mesh consisting of nanoplatelets of graphene, a lightweight, strong material with excellent electrical and thermal conductivity. They then implanted the mesh into the shoulder muscles of rats with chronic rotator cuff tears and muscle atrophy. Over time, they saw that the muscles grew back and the mice regained mobility and strength in their shoulders.

Dr. Cato T. Laurencin from UConn School of Medicine

The researchers also tested the material in petri dishes, where they found that it encouraged the growth of myotubes, muscle precursors, and discouraged the formation of fat.

Although these results are promising, the researchers acknowledge that more work is needed. They plan to test the matrix in larger animals before moving on to human trials.

Shoulder injuries are a common problem, with rotator cuff tears being a leading cause of shoulder pain and disability. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, more than 2 million people in the United States seek medical treatment for a rotator cuff tear each year. These injuries may occur suddenly as a result of a fall or other trauma, or may develop slowly over time due to overuse or age-related wear and tear.

Traditional treatments for rotator cuff tears include physical therapy, medication, and surgery. Surgery is often necessary to repair the torn tendon and reconnect it to the bone. However, surgery is not always successful, and many patients experience repeated tears in the shoulder or persistent pain and weakness.

The new technology developed by Dr. Laurencin and his team represents a significant advancement in the field of shoulder injury treatment. By targeting the underlying problem of muscle degeneration and fat accumulation, researchers hope to improve the success rate of rotator cuff repair and reduce the risk of re-injury.

The matrix developed by the UConn researchers is made of a polymer mesh consisting of nanoplatelets of graphene, a strong and lightweight material that has a range of potential medical applications. The matrix is ​​designed to be implanted into damaged muscle tissue, where it can provide support and stimulate muscle growth.

To test the matrix, the researchers conducted experiments on mice with chronic rotator cuff tears and muscle atrophy. They implanted the matrix into the shoulder muscles of mice and watched how the tissue responded over time. They found that the matrix was able to promote muscle growth and discourage fat accumulation, resulting in improved muscle function and reduced risk of re-injury.

Encouraged by these results, the researchers plan to continue their work by testing the matrix in larger animal models, such as pigs, before moving on to human trials. They hope to refine the technique and optimize the design of the matrix to achieve even better results.

The potential benefits of new technology are significant. However, there are still many challenges to overcome before the matrix can be widely adopted as a treatment for rotator cuff tears. In addition to the need for further testing and refinement, there are also concerns about the safety and long-term effects of the matrix. Some experts have raised questions about the potential of graphene nanoplatelets to cause inflammation or other adverse reactions in the body.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Laurencin and his team are optimistic about the potential of their new technology. They believe that by addressing the underlying problem of muscle degeneration and fat accumulation, they can significantly improve the outcomes of rotator cuff repair and help patients recover more quickly and completely from their injuries. Are.

Rotator cuff injury symptoms

Pain associated with a rotator cuff injury may:

It is described as a mild pain deep in the shoulder

disturb sleep

Make it difficult to comb your hair or reach behind your back

having arm weakness

Some rotator cuff injuries do not cause pain.

Reason

Rotator cuff injuries are often caused by progressive wear and tear of the tendon tissue over time. Repetitive overhead activity or heavy lifting for long periods of time can cause irritation or damage to the tendon. The rotator cuff can also be injured in an incident such as a fall or accident.

risk

The following factors may increase your risk of rotator cuff injury:

age. The risk of rotator cuff injury increases with age. Rotator cuff tears are most common in people over the age of 60.

Some business. Jobs that require repeated overhead arm motion, such as carpentry or house painting, can damage the rotator cuff over time.

Some games. Some types of rotator cuff injuries are more common in people who participate in sports such as baseball, tennis and weightlifting.

family history. Rotator cuff injuries may involve a genetic component as they appear to be more common in certain families.

Complications

Without treatment, rotator cuff problems can lead to permanent loss of motion or weakness of the shoulder joint.

This work was funded by NIH National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases Grant Number DP1AR068147 and National Science Foundation Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation Grant Number 1332329.

For more science news check out our New Discoveries section bright side of news,

Note: The above content is provided by The Brighter Side of News. Content can be edited for style and length.

Do you like good stories like this? bring The bright side of the news newsletter,

Source: www.thebrighterside.news