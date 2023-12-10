Revolutionary plastic-eating boat is taking relief from ocean pollution

Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure that our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As our world grapples with the growing crisis of plastic pollution, an innovative solution has emerged that is captivating audiences around the world. Climate-positive content creator Sam Bentley recently highlighted the groundbreaking technology of Manta, a plastic-eating boat developed by ocean pollution prevention organization, The Sea Cleaners.

In his viral video, Bentley revealed the mechanics of the Manta, revealing its ability to operate up to 20 hours a day through a combination of solar and wind power. Specifically, the boat includes a waste-to-energy conversion unit, which turns collected plastic into fuel, providing a sustainable source of electricity. Manta can remove an impressive three tons of plastic waste from the ocean every hour, later sorting it into different material categories such as plastic, glass and aluminum for recycling on land.

Source: Sam Bentley/Youtube

Highlighting additional features, Bentley emphasized the installation of a crane on the Manta to lift larger polluting objects from the water, and designed smaller boats to dredge plastic waste in shallow waters. This multi-faceted approach underlines the boat’s efficiency and adaptability in addressing the broader issue of plastic pollution.

Sea Cleaners has reported a shocking statistic: 1.5 million marine animals fall victim to plastic pollution every year. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Manta has emerged as a powerful tool in the fight against the accumulation of toxic chemicals leaching into water supplies and harmful microplastics affecting marine habitats.

According to The Sea Cleaners, a staggering 380 million tonnes of plastic is produced globally each year, half of which consists of single-use products. Shockingly, up to 32% of plastic waste reaches nature, posing a serious threat to the oceans, where nine to 14 tonnes of plastic flows annually.

While Manta offers a promising solution to the current plastic pollution crisis, the imperative to reduce plastic production and consumption remains paramount. Most plastics are derived from environmentally harmful sources such as oil, which contribute significantly to planet-warming gases. Furthermore, the production process involves toxic substances, which pose health risks to humans who are in regular contact with the material.

Tiny Rescue Climate Collection

Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly funded gives us a better chance of continuing to provide you with high quality content. Click here to support us

Related Content:

Easy ways to help the planet:

eat less meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental impact, save animals, and stay healthy. You can also buy hard or soft copies of our favorite vegan cookbooks.

Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental impact, save animals, and stay healthy. You can also buy hard or soft copies of our favorite vegan cookbooks. Reduce your fast fashion footprint: Take the initiative by taking a stand against fast fashion pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue, which raise awareness of critical issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade again and again. Are.

Take the initiative by taking a stand against fast fashion pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue, which raise awareness of critical issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade again and again. Are. Support independent media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!

Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating! Sign a petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.

Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet. Stay informed: Stay connected to the latest news and important stories related to animals, environment, sustainable living, food, health and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!

Stay connected to the latest news and important stories related to animals, environment, sustainable living, food, health and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter! do what you can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water washing, ditch fossil fuels Divest, save water, shop wisely, donate if you can, grow your own food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and more about microplastics and microbeads hidden in common household and personal care products Don’t forget!

Source: www.onegreenplanet.org