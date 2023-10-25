Revolutionary new forecast shows how rapidly the energy economy is changing

According to a new assessment from the International Energy Agency, humanity is on the cusp of a paradigm shift in the way we produce and consume energy. And that leaves us in a place where small changes could make huge differences in the energy economy by the end of the decade – for example, even a small decline in China’s economic growth would result in a production of about the same amount of coal currently consumed in Europe. Can reduce usage. ,

Amidst the flux, governments are struggling to set policies that either meet our needs or reflect the changing reality. By 2030, the IEA expects we will have the capacity to manufacture more than twice the solar panels needed to meet current policy targets. And those targets will leave us well short of keeping temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius.

in flow

The IEA’s analysis focuses on two different scenarios. One of them, which it calls STEPS, limits the analysis to policies to which governments have already committed. These are enough to cause energy-driven emissions to peak in the middle of this decade, i.e. in the next few years. But they remain above net zero for long enough that we risk warming up to 2.4 degrees Celsius, a level that climate scientists have indicated would have serious consequences.

The second scenario, NZE, would see the world reach net-zero emissions by mid-century, a necessary step to limit warming to 2°C or less. Obviously, this will require policy changes beyond those currently in place.

How sensitive are these analyzes to policy changes? The report highlights how its 2021 edition, which was completed before the US Inflation Reduction Act was passed, predicted that 12 percent of cars sold in the US will be electric by 2030. With the passage of the IRA, this figure has now increased to 50 percent. Globally, we may reach similar levels based on current trends. Only 4 percent of cars sold in 2020 were electric, but this year that figure has increased to 25 percent.

But it is not just policy changes that are changing the landscape. Low prices for renewable energy coupled with expansion of manufacturing capacity to meet expected demand have also dramatically changed the IEA’s expectations. For example, both solar and offshore wind in China are projected to triple in the two years since its 2021 World Energy Outlook.

During the same period (2020-2023), investment in renewable energy has increased by 40 percent. As a result, this year there will be an average of $1 billion invested per day in solar energy and a total of half a terawatt of renewable capacity will be added. All this change means the IEA expects fossil fuel use (combined coal, oil and gas) to peak before the decade is out.

