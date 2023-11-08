Revolutionary new electric jet motor could mark a breakthrough in electric propulsion for aviation - overview

The aviation industry may be on the cusp of a revolution, following recent tests of a new pure electric jet engine that has similar efficiencies to its traditional fossil fuel-burning counterparts.

Canada-based company Duxian Motors recently celebrated a significant milestone with the successful ground test of its eJet motor – the world’s first rim-driven jet propulsion motor.

The eJet Motor, an electric jet engine, represents a significant leap forward in electric aviation, using permanent magnet technology to deliver unprecedented power-to-weight ratios within a compact design. Duxion’s approach could revolutionize the industry, providing scalable efficiency suitable for larger aircraft, hybrid cooling for increased power density and reliability, and a flexible design that can be tailored to suit different airframes.

However, there are challenges in the path of electrification. The aviation sector, like its automotive counterpart, has grappled with the intrinsic difficulties of battery-powered engines, where the weight of the batteries often weakens the lift required for flight. The answer lies in efficiency – the amount of thrust produced per watt of power. This has inspired companies like Wright and H3x to innovate, developing lighter, more reliable electric engines that can power large-scale electric passenger aircraft with unprecedented efficiency.

Wright Electric’s 2-MW engine, capable of delivering 2,700 horsepower, demonstrates the potential of electric propulsion. It is the result of a comprehensive redesign of the motor, which uses high-voltage and advanced thermal strategies to achieve the power and efficiency levels required for large aircraft flight. Wright’s vision extended far beyond repurposing existing airframes; They are collaborating with established manufacturers to create a hybrid electric aircraft that combines efficient propulsion with a range of liquid fuel engines.

The concept of Rim-Driven Fan (RDF) technology, although not new, has found a new application in aviation, with companies like RogersEV highlighting its potential. RDF differs fundamentally from conventional electric ducted fans (EDF) in that the blades are attached directly to the rim, creating a complete rotor, and the electro-mechanical elements are relocated to the periphery. The result is a system that promises increased efficiency, noise reduction and operational simplicity.

Aerodynamically, the RDF’s ducting provides increased thrust, while the motor’s rim distribution increases torque and cooling efficiency. Low RPM and high solidity ratio blades lead to a quieter and more environmentally resilient system. The simplicity of the design also reduces maintenance and certification demands, making RDF highly scalable and versatile for a variety of aerospace applications.

Rick Pilgrim, president and CEO of Duxion, says his company is now leading the way for the future of electric jet engines.

“The eJet motor is innovative, scalable, and can be configured to serve a broad base of airframes,” he told Skies Magazine two weeks ago. “This represents a huge leap toward a future of sustainable aviation.”

Duxian Motors says its innovative eJet motor not only paves the way to reduce maintenance expenses due to its hybrid flight dynamics and cool operating temperatures, but also boasts a design feature of dual-ended fan blades that ensures ensures that operation is exceptionally quiet.

Born in 2017, Duxian unveiled its groundbreaking eJet prototype in April 2020. By July of the following year, the firm acquired a patent for the Ejet motor. In a significant move last September, Duxian entered into a strategic C$500 million agreement with Diamond Aerospace, committing to equip Diamond’s upcoming fleet of 100 unmanned cargo aircraft with 200 ejet motors.

The eJet motors are expected to deliver more than 8,000 pounds of thrust, which is equivalent in power to the engines used in the 50-seat CRJ100 regional jet.

Reflecting on the historic ground test of the eJet motor, Pilgrim expressed a sense of validation, and attributed the success to years of careful research, the high caliber of the motor’s design, and the combined expertise and unwavering dedication of the Daxian team.

“This marks the beginning of our journey,” he said.

