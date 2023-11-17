Revolutionary Manufacturing: Fisher's Innovative Digital Solutions

newswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: In the world of construction, innovation has always been the driving force for progress. Fisher, synonymous with excellence in fastening solutions, has been at the forefront of cutting-edge advancements in the construction industry for decades. With an illustrious history dating back to 1958, when the company introduced the patented plastic expansion plug, Fisher has continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible in manufacturing technology. Today, as Mayank Kalra, Managing Director, Fischer India, says, Fischer offers a comprehensive range of connected products and digital solutions that are changing the way we plan, construct and operate buildings.

1. Fischer Bowbot: Automation in Manufacturing

One of Fisher’s standout innovations is the Fisher Bowbot, a marvel of automation in manufacturing. This fully automated robot is a game-changer in the manufacturing industry. It creates drill holes and installs Fischer’s fixing solutions in walls, floors and ceilings with unparalleled precision. When combined with digital building planning, Baubot enables almost complete automation and documentation of construction site processes. The benefits are manifold – increased efficiency, reduction in errors, time savings, and lighter workload for installers, all of which ultimately ensure project success.

2. Fissure Construction Monitoring: Intelligent, connected fixing technology

Fischer is also a leader in intelligent, connected fixing technology with its Construction Monitoring Cloud module. This multiple award-winning solution allows monitoring of prestressing forces in fastenings with sensor-integrated hardware products such as SensorAnchor and SensorDisc. With just a tap on the smartphone, the prestressing force of various bolted connections can be monitored and tracked, ensuring the safety and longevity of structures. This greatly improves real-time data maintenance efficiency, stability and security.

3. Fischer BIM Solutions: Digital and real elements become one

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is another area where Fiserv excels. Their BIM services include digital twins of relevant Fisher products and systems, creating a seamless integration of digital and physical elements. Fischer supports customers in the selection, design and modeling of fixing and system solutions, providing customized solutions to meet specific project requirements. Fisher Field Two BIM services facilitate surveying, modeling and as-built documentation, providing 3D representations of existing structures. BIM to field support ensures that planning data is seamlessly transferred from the BIM model to the actual construction site, all aided by cutting-edge technology like Bowbot robots.

4. Digital tools for selecting and using products

Efficiency in manufacturing is further enhanced by Fisher’s digital tools for product selection and deployment. FiXperience software allows accurate and efficient planning of fix solutions for entire projects or individual applications. Available as both an online browser version and a desktop version, it complies with international design standards and standards. Additionally, Fisher’s FiXperience online suite offers a finite element method (FEM) module, which enables quick and accurate verification of base plate stiffness and anchor force calculations.

To make its solutions accessible anytime, anywhere, Fischer offers the Fischer Pro app for Android and iOS devices. This app provides valuable information and functions such as product advisor, installation report and mortar quantity calculator. Customers can also interact directly with Fisher Applications engineers through the app, further simplifying the decision-making process.

For effective communication and project management on construction sites, Fischer has introduced the Craftnote Tradespeople App, adding another layer of digitalization to their wide range of services.

5. Fischer Construction Engineering GmbH: Integrated fastening expertise

In its constant pursuit of innovation, Fischer has integrated its expertise into Fischer Construction Engineering GmbH, a subsidiary that specializes in design, BIM modeling, CAD, fire protection and services. This integration increases efficiency, safety and accuracy in manufacturing, strengthening Fisher’s position as a leader in the industry.

The Fischer Group of Companies, headquartered in Waldachtal in Germany’s northern Black Forest, has sales of 1.14 billion euros in 2022 with 5,600 employees worldwide. The family-owned company operates 51 subsidiaries in 39 countries and exports to more than 120 countries. It consists of five divisions: Fischer Fixing Systems, Fischer Automotive, FischerTechnique, Fischer Consulting and Fischer Electronic Solutions.

Fischer Fixing Systems is the technical market leader in key areas of fixing technology. Fisher offers products that provide technical perfection to a wide range of customers, from do-it-yourselfers to tradespeople to key account partners.

Fisher Automotive manufactures high quality parts for vehicle interiors. The company is highly competent in the plastics processing sector and is a vital partner for the automotive industry. Its product range includes air vents, cup holders, trays and multi-function components.

With its construction kits, Fischertechnik is active in both the toy manufacturing and educational sectors. Fischertechnik is one of the last remaining toy manufacturers to develop and produce exclusively in Germany.

Fisher Consulting has evolved from a capability developed within the company itself, incorporating the Fisher Process System with the central objective of sustainable improvement for the ultimate benefit of the client. Fisher Consulting advises small and medium-sized businesses, government agencies, and major companies toward lean and efficient processes.

Fischer Electronic Solutions develops and manufactures electronic solutions, including product and system development based on the latest technology as well as custom production orders processed in the company’s own production facilities. As an experienced provider of development and production services for custom systems such as multi-touch solutions and associated controller units made of glass, Fischer Electronic Solutions creates the perfect link between the customer and the final product.

For more information please visit www.fischer.in.

