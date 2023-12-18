Revolutionary house paint reduces heating and cooling energy consumption by up to 36%

[Dec. 17, 2023: JJ Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

New paint technology that has the potential to significantly change the way we approach building insulation. (Credit: Creative Commons)



In an unprecedented discovery, scientists at Stanford University have unveiled an innovative paint technology that has the potential to significantly change the way we do building insulation.

The discovery could be a game-changer in the fight against climate change, promising significant reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

A global challenge:

Space heating and cooling is not just a matter of personal comfort; They have important global implications. According to statistics, this accounts for about 13 percent of energy consumption and about 11 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

Objects of different materials in different shapes, coated with new paint. (Credit: Yuchen Peng)

“Energy and emissions from heating are projected to continue to decline due to gains in energy efficiency, but air conditioning use is increasing, especially with increasing demand,” said Yi Cui, a distinguished professor with multiple affiliations at Stanford and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Economies experiencing global warming.”

The paint that redefines insulation:

The newly developed paints stand out because of their unique two-layer structure. Current low-emission paints, which typically have a metallic silver or gray color, often face aesthetic limitations. However, Stanford’s innovation involves an infrared-reflective bottom layer embedded with aluminum flakes. This is combined with an ultra-thin, infrared-transparent top layer consisting of inorganic nanoparticles. The best part? This top layer can be produced in a myriad of colours.

What sets this paint apart is its relationship with infrared light, which is responsible for about half of the Earth’s natural heating. The dual layers work together to reflect this light, ensuring minimal absorption by the building material. This reflection process keeps heat inside during colder months and outside during warmer weather.

The specific results of the researchers’ experiments are impressive: The paints reflect up to 80% of high-mid-infrared light. When tested in a variety of colors, these paints outperformed traditional options by ten times in their reflective abilities.

Beyond the canvas of buildings:

While the primary focus has been on residential and commercial structures, the application of this paint extends far beyond that. Yukan Peng, one of the study’s leaders, described its versatility, saying, “Both layers can be sprayed onto composite surfaces of various shapes and materials.” This adaptability means that sectors such as refrigerated transport, which spend a large portion of their budgets on cooling costs, can see significant financial savings and energy reductions.

Yuchen Peng (Credit: Yuchen Peng)

Furthermore, practicality tests have shown that both layers of paint are water-repellent, ensuring longevity even in humid conditions. Further strengthening the case for widespread adoption, the paint was not damaged when exposed to extreme temperatures and varying acidity levels and remained just as effective.

Towards a sustainable future:

Although the paint showed a slight increase in air conditioning use in some US cities, overall HVAC load did not increase anywhere. This paints a promising picture of its overall efficiency.

Jian-Cheng Lai (Credit: Jian-Cheng Lai)

Jian-Cheng Lai, another co-lead of the project, expressed the team’s commitment to further improve it: “Our team continues to work on refining the paint formulation for practical applications. For example, water-based solutions will be more environmentally friendly than the organic solvents we use. This may promote commercialization of paints.

Stanford’s innovative paint promises a brighter, more sustainable future, with a significant reduction in energy consumption and a solid step toward global zero-emissions goals. As the demand for energy-efficient materials increases, this discovery is set to redefine the insulation landscape across various sectors.

Note: The above content is provided by The Brighter Side of News. Content can be edited for style and length.

