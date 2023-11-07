Revolutionary biodegradable, self-healing plastic unveiled by University of Tokyo scientists

Plastic has become an essential element of our daily lives, finding its way into a wide range of products including toys, apparel, household items, electronic devices, automobiles and even our infrastructure, but that’s not all. Is not limited. Nevertheless, the environmental challenges associated with the life cycle and disposal of plastics are undeniable.

Biodegradable, Self-Healing Plastic

To address these critical issues, there is a growing need to develop alternatives that boast greater durability, extended utility, and increased recyclability.

A team of researchers from the University of Tokyo has unveiled a novel plastic material that is superior to the current standard type in many aspects.

Interesting Engineering pointed out that this material has gained recognition for its exceptional strength and elasticity compared to prevalent standard alternatives. Additionally, it has a remarkable ability to self-repair when exposed to heat, retains its original form and exhibits partial biodegradability.

This innovative, eco-friendly plastic material is produced by incorporating the polyrotaxane molecule into an epoxy resin vitrimer, a somewhat new type of plastic. This material, named VPR, can maintain its structural integrity and have strong internal chemical bonds even at low temperatures.

However, when exposed to temperatures greater than 150 °C, these chemical bonds reconfigure, allowing the material to be reshaped into different forms.

Additionally, the researchers made a notable observation regarding the behavior of the VPR. When subjected to both heat and a specific solvent, it undergoes a decomposition process, breaking down into its fundamental components.

One of the most notable features of the VPR is its interaction with seawater. After immersing the material in seawater for a month, it showed 25% biodegradation.

During this process, the polyrotaxane component decomposed into a food source for marine life, highlighting its potential ecological benefits. According to its press release, the research was led by Shota Ando, ​​project assistant professor in the Graduate School of Frontier Sciences.

Known for its superior strength, elasticity and self-repair capabilities it represents a significant advancement over traditional types of plastics. It can reform itself much faster, regain its original shape more rapidly, and undergo chemical recycling at an accelerated rate, outperforming ordinary vitrimers.

An interesting aspect is its ability to biodegrade safely in marine environments, a characteristic not previously seen in materials of this type. Polyrotaxane, a material that increases the stiffness of various materials, played an important role in achieving these characteristics.

As demonstrated by the origami crane shown in the accompanying video, the superior durability of plastics allows complex shapes to be created and maintained even in low temperature conditions.

reducing plastic waste

The research team highlights the versatile potential of this groundbreaking material in promoting a circular economy. EurekAlert reported that it promises to facilitate the re-use of resources and reduce waste in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare and sustainable fashion.

Following this success, the team’s next steps include collaborating with different companies to evaluate the practical applicability of VPR. They also plan to further improve and advance the properties of the material through ongoing laboratory investigations.

