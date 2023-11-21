Revolutionary 'artificial leaf' produces clean drinking water and hydrogen fuel from sunlight

[Nov. 20, 2023: JD Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

(Credit: University of Cambridge)

In an unprecedented development, scientists at the University of Cambridge have unveiled a remarkable device that takes inspiration from the natural world’s most efficient energy converter: photosynthesis.

This innovative creation, called an ‘artificial leaf’, has the potential to transform access to clean drinking water and renewable energy in resource-limited or off-grid environments, solving two critical global challenges simultaneously.

The artificial leaf device represents a significant leap forward in sustainable technology. Unlike previous iterations, which focused on producing green hydrogen fuel from pristine water sources, this cutting-edge invention operates efficiently with polluted or even sea water sources and produces clean drinking water as well. The results of his pioneering research have been published in the prestigious journal Nature Water.

“It is difficult to bring together solar fuel production and water purification in a single device,” commented Dr Chanan Pornrungroj, co-lead author of the research and a member of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamid Department of Chemistry. “Solar-powered water splitting, where water molecules are broken down into hydrogen and oxygen, needs to start with absolutely pure water because any contaminants can poison the catalyst or cause unwanted chemical side effects.”

The potential applications of this technology are particularly promising in remote or developing areas, where access to clean water is limited and water purification infrastructure is scarce. Co-lead author Ariffin Mohammed Annuar stressed, “A device that could work using contaminated water could solve two problems at once: It could split water to make clean fuel, And it can create clean drinking water.”

The researchers achieved this remarkable feat by depositing a photocatalyst on a nanostructured carbon mesh designed to efficiently absorb both light and heat. This system produces water vapor, which the photocatalyst uses to produce hydrogen.

Importantly, the porous carbon mesh is treated to repel water, which serves a dual purpose by preventing the photocatalyst from coming in contact with the water below, thus protecting it from potential contaminants.

Furthermore, the artificial leaf device utilizes a broad spectrum of solar energy, maximizing its efficiency. “The light-driven process of making solar fuel uses only a small part of the solar spectrum – a whole part of the spectrum goes unused,” Mohammed Annuar explained. To capture more solar energy, the team incorporated a white, UV-absorbing layer on top of the floating device to produce hydrogen through water splitting. This design allows the remaining solar spectrum to be transmitted to the bottom of the device, where it vaporizes the water, creating additional water vapor.

Dr. Pornrungros elaborated on this approach, “This way, we’re making better use of the light – we get the vapor for hydrogen production, and the rest is water vapor. This way, we’re actually mimicking a real leaf.” are doing, since we have now been able to include the process of transpiration.”

Illustration of the equipment construction and working principles of the SVG-PC sheet. UV, ultraviolet; Vis, visible; IR, infrared; VB, valence band; CB, conduction band. (Credit: Nature Water)

The implications of a device capable of simultaneously producing clean fuel and clean water using solar power alone are profound. One immediate benefit of this is the potential to reduce the health and environmental hazards associated with indoor air pollution caused by the use of ‘dirty’ fuels such as kerosene for cooking. According to the World Health Organization, such pollution is responsible for more than three million deaths annually. By switching to green hydrogen for cooking, a substantial reduction in this staggering figure could be achieved.

Additionally, the global water crisis, in which 1.8 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water at home, can be relieved through this innovative technology. “It’s a very simple design: in just a few steps, we can create a device that works well on water from a variety of sources,” said Mohammed Annuar. The device’s impressive tolerance to pollutants and its floating design enables it to work effectively in dirty or cloudy water, making it a versatile solution for diverse environments.

Physical characterization and PC loading optimization. a, SEM image of pristine Al:SrTiO3, b, TEM-EDX image of as-prepared RhCrOx-Al:SrTiO3. C, Cross-section SEM images of the prepared SVG-PC sheets. (Credit: Nature Water)

Professor Irwin Reisner, who led the research, stressed the importance of their findings: “Our device is still a proof of principle, but we need these types of solutions if we really want to develop a circular economy and sustainable future. The climate crisis and pollution and health issues are closely linked, and developing an approach that can help address both will be a game-changer for so many people.”

The innovative ‘artificial leaf’ device developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge offers a ray of hope on several fronts. By combining water purification and renewable energy generation into a single, efficient system, it has the potential to alleviate serious global challenges related to clean water access and sustainable energy production. As the world faces increasing climate change, pollution and health crises, solutions like artificial leaves promise a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

