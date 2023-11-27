Revolution Beauty nears deal with co-founders

The company is also in talks with Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth

Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto is in talks to repay almost £3 million to settle allegations that he breached his duties to the company, according to reports.

Revolution Beauty hopes the agreement will draw a line through two years of ups and downs since its initial public offering, which has included a shareholder showdown and a stock exchange suspension.

Governance and operational troubles have left the company worth a fraction of its listing price of around £500 million.

Sky News reports that Minto could hand over the money as soon as this week, while co-founder Tom Allsworth is also in discussions with Revolution Beauty to amend the timetable for payments owed to him for his stake in the group’s Medichem business. Are.

However, the company stressed that ‘there is no guarantee that agreements will be reached’

In response to the report, Revolution Beauty said Monday it “remains in dialogue” with Minto and Allsworth.

In a statement, the group said: ‘As previously announced on 20 June 2023, the Group announces potential legal proceedings against Mr Minto in relation to the events which led to the delay in the audit of the FY22 results. and the company’s shares were suspended from trading. On AIM.

‘Separately, and as previously announced, due 31 August 2023, the Board is in talks with Medichem’s previous owner Tom Allsworth to reach an amended agreement on the terms of its acquisition.’

In January, chief executive Bob Holt said an investigation had identified ‘a number of serious issues’ with the running of the business under the previous management.

This included loans from Minto and Allsworth, founders of Medichem – which was acquired by Revolution Beauty in 2021 – to an employee and some distributors.

None of these loans, worth a total of approximately £1 million, were disclosed to the Board.

Earlier this month, the London-listed group’s revenue rose 20 per cent to £90.4 million in the six months to the end of August, with revenues from Boots and Superdrug stores driving a 14 per cent rise in UK sales.

The business ended the period with a pre-tax profit of £400,000, compared with a loss of £13.7 million in the first half.

Revolution Beauty Group shares fell 1.16 per cent to 29.90p in Monday afternoon trade.

